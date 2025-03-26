Pilot & Loading Master

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :
Responsible for leading the planning phase of berthing & un‐berthing operations, conducting the Pilot/Master Information Exchange, passage planning, safe navigation, proper implementation of SSSCL (Ship Shore Safety Check List), execution of berthing and un‐berthing of all hydrocarbon vessels loading at the LNG jetty and Combo Dock including third party commercial vessels.
Responsible for vessel alignment, safe vessel movement, supervision for the operation of the shore gangway, leading the on board opening & closing meeting for LNG and Condensate vessel loading operations, connection and disconnection of cargo loading arms, the ship / shore safety interface and cargo documentation onboard LNG & Condensate tankers; Pilot will acts as Loading Master & Terminal Representative.
Responsible for final inspection and acceptance of Export Tankers upon arrival at the Marine Terminal to ensure compliance with BP rules /regulations, and recognized industry best practices standards from bodies such as OCIMF or SIGTTO e.g. ISGOTT.
Responsible for completion of safe berthing / un‐berthing and safe hose/loading arm connection and disconnection operations. Ensure that Export Tanker operations are conducted in compliance with any local legislative requirements and BP practices.
Ensure that all pre‐load documentation is completed and agreed by all parties, principally the Export Tanker Master, Surveyors, and Marine Terminal personnel completing the cargo documentation.
Ensure all pre‐load and operational safety checks are completed diligently and correctly by both the Export Tanker and the Marine Terminal with complete and accurate records being maintained. Ensure hourly monitoring and comparisons are made between the Export Tanker and Marine Terminal and advise Marine Terminal of any discrepancies. Ensure ongoing monitoring of off‐take tanker position and operational performance throughout the loading operation. Intervene as required.
Manage cargo documentation and issue and receipt of Notes of Protest.
Responsible for activities associated with the operation of mooring and export equipment, pre‐export and other routine operational checks and inspections of the jetty, mooring equipment as applicable.
Support the Marine Terminal on any marine activities as required. Support the region in Emergency Response Marine scenarios as necessary.
Ensure that any issues and deficiencies with export equipment such as Loading Arm, mooring equipment, berthing aids and the like are addressed in a timely manner and do not impact export tanker operations.
Conduct joint compatibility checks on first entry vessels
Support BOF or other area required of his/her expertise.
Actively to join 10DLAh meeting
Participating the Collision avoidance & other emergency responses as OSC.
Assessing small boats, Tugs replacement and Boat Skippers competency (TAOC)
Promote safe Marine operations for continuous improvements, Safety Observation and Safety Leadership Principles
Other supports as required.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATION AND SKILLS :
Marine Deck Officer Class I, with;
3 years’ experience of Pilot Class 1 (as Fast Track) or Class-2 handling tankers with a minimum size of medium range vessels (GT 10,000 – 55,000) plus 3 years’ experience at LNGC with the last position at least Chief Officer; OR 5 years’ experience as Master onboard LNG/C.
Skills and knowledge on ship's handlings with various characteristics, propulsion system related to the Cargo machineries / Gas Plant, etc.
Knowledge on ship shore interface, loading arms, effective mooring, cargo transfer, cargo documentations and safety practices in Marine Terminal, Oil & Gas industries, included the Ship Shore Safety Checklist proper implementation;
Skills and Knowledge on specific & thorough LNG Loading Operations, Cargo & Stability protection system, Safety & Enviroment Protection, Commercial, and other Marine expertist.
Knowledge in jetty process system, simultaneous operations and tankage systems, Emergency Systems, etc.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Continuity Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.