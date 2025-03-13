Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Pilot and Loading Master – Castellón Refinery!

Production & Operations: This is the place to truly motivate change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

About role itself:

Responsible for using specialist Shipping knowledge to support the BP Shipping business in handling risks and securing competitive advantage through a range of approval, logistics, inspection, commercial and assurance activity

What will you deliver?:

Carry out approach, anchoring, and/or vessel´s mooring maneuvers at the CBM's marine facilities, informing the ship's Captain of the most important characteristics that may affect the maneuver of the vessel and the connection of the discharge hose.

Carry out vessel unmooring maneuvers at the CBM's marine facilities, informing the ship's Captain of the most significant characteristics that may affect the maneuver and advising them of maritime traffic in the area

Coordinate and supervise marine operations (berthing and un berthing, loading and unloading) ...taking into account weather conditions and the priorities established by the Refinery ... ensuring compliance with current legislation (international and national standards, Refinery safety regulations) ... to guarantee the safety and protection of people, operations, marine facilities and the environment.

Supervise current and future weather conditions, through observation and information provided to ensure the safety of marine operations, people, facilities, and the environment at all times.

Coordinate all maritime operations (approach, mooring, connection, and cargo inspection), both in CBM and inner Jetties, in accordance with the priorities established by the Refinery, for the vessel's scheduled arrival date and time, ensuring in advance that it has all the relevant permissions.

Coordinate all maritime operations (cargo inspection, unloading, undocking, and moving away), both in CBM and Inner Jetties, for the accurate departure of the vessel

Perform the ISGOTT security check prior and during loading and unloading products, ensuring that safety conditions are maintained at all times through mandatory security regulations.

Supervise loading and unloading operations (activities indicated as appropriate in the "International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers & Terminals" - ISGOTT - and the "Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators" - SIGTTO), as well as cargo inspectors, supervising weather conditions at all times, to ensure the accurate and safe transfer of cargo.

Ensure that marine operations, as well as loading and unloading operations, are carried out according to established procedures and regulations.

Represent the Refinery, reviewing, endorsing, and signing contracts and commercial documents (cargo manifest, bill of lading, customs documentation) for the various transactions carried out at the Marine Facilities.

Collaborate in the review of all steps (feasibility study, basic engineering, and detailed engineering) of new projects affecting marine facilities, providing appropriate comments.

Review the state of conservation of marine facilities, requesting the vital work permits for their accurate maintenance and supervising maintenance works.

Crucial Criteria:

8+ years’ shown experience

Must speak Spanish and English fluently

Possess analytic and control skills

Must have excellent time management skills and be able to deliver quickly in a short window of time

At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Please share your CV in English!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.