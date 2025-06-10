This role is eligible for relocation within country

OVERVIEW:

FBT defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

As the FBT organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and Implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs Customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

JOB PURPOSE:

The DRP & Supply Planner creates an unconstrained 24-month plan an item/location level of planned stock Movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Creates a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Responsibility for leading the production planning processes for the items manufactured within their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and inventory targets.

To create a robust and achievable 24-month production plan for finished goods and all intermediate oils.

Reviews supply shortage alerts daily, takes corrective actions, completes Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and develops and actions Continuous Improvement (CI) plans.

Runs the demand inputs into SNP from the business Market Demand Managers to ensure the DRP

Planners are using the right demand signals.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Creates an unconstrained 24-month plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

• Creates a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

• Responsibility for handling the production planning processes for the items manufactured within their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and inventory targets.

• To create a robust and achievable 24-month production plan for finished goods and all intermediate oils.

• Reviews supply shortage alerts daily, takes corrective actions, completes Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and develops and actions Continuous Improvement (CI) plans.

• Leads the demand inputs into SNP from the business Market Demand Managers to ensure the DRP Planners are using the right demand signals.

• Works directly with the Market Demand Managers to ensure that the sales forecasts in APO are robust and reflect the latest demand plans of the business. Works directly with the business Demand Managers to ensure demand control processes are in place and effective and that any changes to the demand forecasts are understood.

• Creates an achievable production plan for the next 24 months based on the Distribution Requirements Plan, grouping the highest level of complexity, and required capacity levelling at blending level and filling level.

• Reviews supply shortage alerts daily, takes corrective actions, completes RCA and develops and actions CI plans.

• Agrees with the manufacturing teams what should be scheduled for production in the following week based on the production plan and available production capacity and material.

• Works with the plant material planning teams to ensure the correct stocking policy is accepted for bulk intermediate oils and the right levels of safety stocks are being planned. Represents planning in monthly market S&OP meetings and weekly demand control meetings.

• Ensures inventory levels at SKU level are maintained to agreed target levels.

• Reviews SLOBS and Excess stocks monthly, takes corrective actions, completes RCA and develops and actions CI plans.

• Works closely with the NPI & Product Coordinators to ensure that product plans are reflected in the production plans and are implemented to agreed timelines and results e.g. running then phase in and phase out of stocks

• Works closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the DRP and deployment plans e.g. handling the phase in and phase out of stocks.

• Calculates plant ABCD classification to identify production priorities

• Validates all warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks for their SKUs as part of the central Stock Mix Optimisation (SMO) process.

• Working with Master Data Administrators and Plant Schedulers to ensure that both the DRP and production planning master data is accurate and reflects reality with regular reviews are in place to drive improvements.

• Leads demand for non-NIKE distribution orders e.g. outside the envelope/region.

• Support as vital to run any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions, including participation on Incident Management Teams (IMTs) and other crisis forums to drive through to resolution mitigating actions.

• Requires strong working relationships with the supplying plants scheduling and material planning teams to ensure production priorities are understood.

• Share good practice and takeaways with the other Supply Planners and ensures consistency and standardisation in production planning processes across performance unit.

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

• Chip in positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets.

• Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

• Exhibit strong Standout Colleague characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

• Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

• Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external collaborators.

• Compliance with Company Policies

• Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Proven experience working across a variety of supply chain planning roles.

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

Solid understanding of planning systems, preferable Kinaxis Rapid Response.

High degree of digital literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to constantly evolving circumstances.

Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

Problem solving

Good interpersonal skills, both verbal and written.

Experience in Sales and Customer management within the Lubricants business, finance or supply chain is desirable

Experience of working with a team with dynamic strengths across different geographies

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is required.

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with validated capability and potential to make a meaningful contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” demeanor

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated

Technical Competencies:

Understanding Customers – understand customers’ current needs; efficient high quality response; build customer relationships; monitor progress; effective negotiator

Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation

Team working – establish team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

Problem Solving – identify, analyse and address problems; utilise, adapt and develop resources

Organising Ability – organisation and administration; handling emergency situations; risk assessment and management

Open Thinking – generate new insights; challenge rigid thinking; see the big picture

Numeracy - Understands and evaluates numerical information quickly. Able to use formulae and calculate quickly

Analytical

Understanding and Implementing Marketing Strategy and Programs- Skillful

Sector, Market, Customer, and Competitor Understanding – Basic

Level 3 in Understanding Supply Chain, Aggregate Planning, Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP), Inventory Planning and Planning MPS or equivalent experience systems (SAP/APO; Kinaxis Rapid Response).

Level 3 in Master Production Scheduling (MPS or equivalent experience) and RCCP.

Come, join our bp team!



