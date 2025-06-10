This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career

The planner creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets. Planner is responbsible for providing analytial support to the planning process. Provides accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems. Displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Creates a feasible plan of what needs to be shipped from the different locations across the network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Hold overall responsibility for managing planning processes for the items in their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and operational targets. Manage any shortages of goods to improve sales volumes and initiate continues improvement plans/ corrective actions as vital to meet demand plans.

We are looking for a skilled and analytical Supply, Demand & DRP Planner to manage comprehensive planning activities across the supply chain. This role is responsible not only for coordination and execution but also for strategic planning, forecasting, and analysis to ensure the right product is available at the right place and time. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience in high-frequency planning environments, covering raw materials, manufacturing, and distribution.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead end-to-end planning including demand forecasting, supply planning, and distribution requirements planning (DRP).

Analyze consumption trends and historical data to determine procurement needs and production volumes.

Develop finished goods plans aligned with sales forecasts and manufacturing capabilities.

Complete DRP to ensure optimal inventory distribution across warehouses and distribution centers.

Collaborate with cross-functional collaborators including Procurement, Manufacturing, Sales, Logistics, and Finance.

Supervise and improve KPIs such as forecast accuracy, inventory health, service levels, and distribution efficiency.

Leverage ERP systems to manage planning data, generate reports, and support decision-making.

Continuously improving planning processes and tools to enhance supply chain responsiveness and agility.

Support Team Leader with daily operational coordination during the day-to-day planning activities for the own portfolio

Being first point of contact planning related process related questions, documentation and sophisticated queries

supports process optimization initiatives and working closely with relevant SMEs

Creates a plan of stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Acts upong escalataion and comes up with action items in case of potential shortages

Works directly with the relevant collaborators to meet the operational and sales targets

Support as vital to manage any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions including defining relevant mitigating actions.

Share good practice and findings with the wider team to ensures consistency and standardisation in processes

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets.

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

Exhibit strong Great Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external collaborators.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Minimum 5-8 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills.

Excellent communication both verbal and written.

Experience in high-frequency supply chain planning environments.

Expertise in raw material planning, manufacturing planning, demand forecasting, and DRP.

Proficiency in ERP systems (e.g., SAP APO, Oracle, JDA, or similar).

Effective communication and collaborator leadership skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment with a proactive approach.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.