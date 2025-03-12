Job summary

Planning & Performance Product Sustain Senior SME

In this role You will:

Understand the bounds of GBS PPM Sustain Team’s duties relative to other partners (I&E and PPM), and work with the GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager to resolve conflicts, as needed.

Provide business and technical support (e.g. defect resolution, process training, etc.) to further PPM’s Sustain delivery by either performing the necessary support tasks, or, when necessary, properly raising the matter based on the PPM Sustain and Product Support Models.

Implement business and technical support pursuant to provided instructional materials.

Perform all tasks within the required Service Level Agreements and pursuant to the defined support models.

Work with GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager to establish and oversee prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, enhancements, tasks).

Work with PPM personnel to understand concerns or questions in furtherance of providing business and technical support.

Assist GBS PPM Product Sustain Analysts and other Senior Analysts to resolve internal questions regarding PPM questions or concerns.

Serve as intermediate customer concern point within the GBS PPM Sustain Team between GBS PPM Product Sustain Analysts and the GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager.

Find opportunities for both GBS and PPM process improvement based on experience and takeaways, and raise them with the appropriate GBS and PPM personnel.

As GBS Product Lead: Serve as main point of contact for PPM Product Team personnel as well as an escalation point for Product-specific inquiries, concerns, etc. Take ownership of GBS’s Product-specific performance Work with the PPM Product Team, I&E, and GBS PPM Product Sustain Analysts to ensure Product is working as required and getting the support it demands pursuant to SLAs.

Collaborate with PPM Product Owner to drive continuous improvement.

Be responsible for all aspects of systems administration for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

Maintain system integrity between source systems WRE and IBP

Manage the forecasting process by ensuring the driver-based data is available in SAC in a timely manner

Support a global C&P businesses with queries, issues, and questions

Be a subject matter expert (SME) in finance, SAP SAC, SAP BW

Work with the global user community to define and deliver enhancements and improvements to the IBP platform

Gather information and insights by building effective relationships with business partners and other key GBS contributors

Participate and maintain the SAP SAC Super User network

Work with the global team to understand issues and root cause solve on automated loads from source systems into WRE

Write functional specs for all enhancements, performs testing and training

Support SAC Strategy – Positive Image, Lead on SAC projects

Run reconciliation process for customer and products business,

Run BAU SAC processes (Master Data, Data Control, System Set-up, SAC Testing, Recon)

What You will need to be successful:

General technical knowledge, including a general understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

General business transformation project experience, especially digital transformation projects, including data and process change activities.

Business experience (preferably in energy or technology sectors) with demonstrated skills in working in diverse, global teams.

Training experience, preferably regarding business processes.

Good teammate and leader with ability to effectively communicate (written and oral) and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment.

Demonstrable ability to collaborate with subject matter experts across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

Promotes an inclusive, open culture of collaboration and innovation with a focus on continuous improvement.

Capable of quickly learning and applying concepts, processes, and procedures from detailed training materials.

Comfortable working with various partners to understand and resolve technological and/or process matters.

Organized, who is able to manage their own tasks in the required timelines.

5+ years’ experience in related area

Bachelor's or a Master's degree) in finance / Part Qualified Accountant/ IT related area or equivalent experience (system knowledge) required

Expert English knowledge, another European language is a plus

Previous experience in SAP Analytics Cloud/SAP BW/OFA is a plus

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Solid experience in performance management, including forecasts, plan, investigating variances and reporting on results

Attention to detail, data investigation skills, ability to propose actions and improvements to system and processes while ensuring consistency

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) 4th time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



