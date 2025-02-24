Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Szeged - Finance Team and advance your career as a: Planning & Performance SME (Fixed Term - appr. 2 years) In this role You will: Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Produce detailed forecasts covering volume, revenue, cost, margin and profitability as informed by the reporting process, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.

Contribute to business case preparation & subsequent review of financial reports & CAPEX expenditure.

Establish & maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Finance and the local entity sales director(s) to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to monitor & investigate anomalies & trends.

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope, ensuring robust & timely forecasts and deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Partner with other business partners to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance, providing insights and interventions and associated analysis (Vulnerabilities &Opportunities) ensuring integrity & sufficient challenge.

Monitor and support sales & marketing initiatives (including pricing) to ensure effective tracking & accurate analysis of profitability and accounting.

Own the Local monthly financialisation process and supporting processes – eg COGS & where applicable, Trade Loan forecasts, working with ARC and Supply Chain (GSC) analysts.

Support regular forward looking competitor analysis and insight gathering.

Translate financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Provide input to the Cluster Head Office channel of the recharge process for the entities, ensuring costs are recharged to countries fairly and accurately

Support the ARC manager, in partnership with GBS, in completing Close activities, and with the review and completion of Cash Flow activities for relevant accounts.

Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements.

Contribute to the Performance networks across all clusters to share takeaways and solutions What You will need to be successful: A Bachelor's degree or higher is required - preferably in Finance or Accounting

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification are an advantage e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Understanding of accounting and period end closing activities are mandatory (Performance reporting experience is an advantage)

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

A good understanding and use of MI tools (eg SAP BW, BIGS BO) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value; must be self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with all levels of the organisation.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge skills. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management



