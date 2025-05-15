Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Be one of the lead finance contact for European reporting and reporting for internal and external insights (PPM CBM).

Develop the approach for planning, reporting and ways of working between finance, operations, ppm and arc and ensure the implementation and full scale usage of the new IBP planning system

Understand, assure, and report the monthly performance of the MnC Europe down to EBIDTA

Support the VP Finance and PPM with ad hoc business insights

Ensure creating proper Plans / Road maps / Strategy / Long-term Plans and ensure it accurately represents actual delivery and realistic expectations of future performance.

Coordinate the monthly and GFO deliveries across other FP&A and business stakeholders with sharp eye for assurance

Support defining the key financial metrics and other ops KPIs for LTPs of BP’s 2030 targets and enable their automated collection and tracking

Support the integrated value creation view from business perspective (covering fuels, convenience & EV performance)

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor's degree or higher is required - preferably in Finance or Accounting - 5 - 7 years of relevant finance and accounting experience

CPA, MBA, or Chartered Accountant, preferred.

Fluency in English

Extensive experience with financial reporting and analysis.

Ability to support developing key insights from complex, incomplete data and for complex, not well-defined requests in support executive decision-making.

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales; prioritise demands of different customers; good problem-solving skills.

Experience managing, influencing, and balancing different stakeholders.

Excellent Excel, Powerpoint

Knowledge of PowerBI, SAP an advantage

Familiarity with PPM/ARC processes in c&p is very desirable.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.