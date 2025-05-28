This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

We are currently looking for a Planning & Performance Senior SME to join our FBT (Finance Business & Technology) team in Budapest.

FBT defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardized business services for the BP Group. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organization across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

As the FBT organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

Reporting to Planning & Performance Manager, Planning & Performance Senior SME will provide financial support to the whole business segment for core Finance processes (GFO, GFR, Plan, Embedded Control) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas.

Key Accountabilities:

Establish & maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between senior stakeholders, business segment budget holders and FBT FP&A team to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to monitor & investigate anomalies & trends.

Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions understanding the implications balancing risk and reward.

Participate in projects and provide financial insight.

Accountable for GFO / GFR process and ensuring plans and forecasts are realistic within the context of the Business Segment strategy and the external environment.

Key point of contact with the business segment Leads, drive an efficient and effective interface with the Embedded Finance Team and across all FBT locations/teams in support of the Performance Management agenda, ensuring robust & timely forecasts and deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Partner with other business stakeholders to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance, providing insights and interventions ensuring integrity & sufficient challenge.

Responsible for the overall accuracy of reporting and the close process for FBT owned processes, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards.

Apply control frameworks to business processes and supports continuous improvement to ensure ethical and financial integrity is maintained.

Contribute to the Performance networks across all functions and business segments to share learnings and solutions.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant PPR/business field required with minimum of 5-8 years relevant post degree experience.

Recognised professional accounting qualification.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is essential.

A good understanding and use of MI tools (eg SAP BW, BIGS BO) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP).

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention.

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value; must be self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with all levels of the organisation.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge – a team player.

Expert use of Excel.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

