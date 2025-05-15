Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

As the Planning & Promotions Specialist, you will be collaborating with cross-functional teams to support the implementation and execution of Point of Sale (POS) materials, ensuring store compliance and analyzing performance of promotions to better optimize. This is a hands-on role where you will chip in to driving market performance and maintaining compliance to deliver a cohesive Guest experience. Whilst still understanding and following established procedures, you must exhibit sougood judgmentd effective conflict resolution skills when addressing ambitious problems, often involving input from various partners when resolving sophisticated issues. As a local market role, your focus will be on planning, coordinating and delivering for your specific market or group of markets, over a 12-month planning timeframe.

What you will deliver:

Help with demonstrating local knowledge and insight, to support the development of promotional activations and implementation of POS materials across sites to deliver against promotional strategies and agreed plan.

Collaborate on cross-functional projects with Technology & Data, Operations, and Category teams to ensure seamless execution of POS materials and accuracy of distribution.

As required, ensure regular communication with store teams and Operations, to understand how POS materials have landed, how to improve and any other insight to support ongoing development and improve sustainability of the process and cost efficiency.

Develop training materials around POS materials to ensure stores are setup for executional excellence. Help with brand standards for all local brands in M&C, in-line with mentorship from the M&C Marketing NoE.

Supervise performance dashboards in coordination with the Hub, reporting on the efficiency of promotional initiatives and finding opportunities to optimize performance.

Lean on your operational experience to support the planning and budgeting processes within your wider team.

Support the development of insights and recommendations based on the data and supervise local market activity to find opportunities and threats in the market.

Maintain POS materials and crucial hardware warehoused inventory and store ordering systems and handle in-market digital POS ordering systems ensuring stores receive what they need and minimize wastage.

Help with local store marketing, events, and supporting the internal team with key national/regional meetings while gathering feedback to improve findings.

Give to meeting or exceeding defined campaign metrics. Increase Hub utilization, digital asset management (DAM) and content re-use, and the fulfilment of SLAs year-on-year.

What you will need to be successful

4-5 years shown ability in Project Management or Marketing/Communications/Promotions.

Analytical skills to interpret performance dashboards and compliance data.

Good attention to detail to ensure compliance with functional standards.

Some experience handling budgets.

Effective communication skills to collaborate with cross-functional teams and partners.

Proactive and organized approach to balancing multiple tasks and priorities.

Project management skills, crucial for the successful delivery of the role’s deliverables, combined with a Guest-obsessed, value-driven approach that consistently delivers long-term business impact.

You will work with

Your role is part of our regional marketing teams, which are made up of a diverse and hard-working team of marketers, working together to activate brands and Guest experience and drive performance in markets. As a specialist you will not manage anyone, but should use your experience to provide mentorship and coaching to your peers.

You will work with cross-functional teams within your markets to complete your plans and optimize activity.

From time to time, you’ll engage closely with partners, agencies, and SMEs, encouraging relationships to deliver impactful outcomes for your brands in your markets.

You will work closely with compliance teams and support functions to ensure promotions are successfully implemented and aligned with company standards.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.