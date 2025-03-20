Plant Biologist (bio-feedstock)

Entity:Technology
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Technology team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.
The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon-capture. Our team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.
The opportunity is for a Senior Plant Biologist which will act as technical guide in feedstocks and will work closely with the AB&PS science teams and other collaborators across the bp businesses on bioenergy projects.
The successful candidate will provide technical expertise to support the scientific and technology projects to investigate and implement feedstock insights and solutions for bp. The post holder will examine, research and provide insight into both opportunities and challenges related to crop development, management, output and quality. Additionally, they will serve as an interface between bio-feedstocks production opportunities and conversion strategies.
Key accountabilities
Essential criteria and qualifications:
Desirable criteria
Travel – up to 25%. Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agronomy, Botany, Critical Thinking, Plant Biology, Plant Genetics, Problem Solving, Sustainability Assessments
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.