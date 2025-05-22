Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The Plant Finance Support role is a critical finance business partner embedded within Castrol’s Baton Rouge manufacturing facility. This role is responsible for ensuring financial accuracy, operational cost transparency, and strong budget performance across all site activities. It plays a key role in supporting plant leadership through proactive financial analysis, decision support, and continuous improvement in cost control and efficiency.

Lead plant-level financial planning, forecasting, reporting, and variance analysis to drive informed decision-making.

Ensure accurate product costing, inventory controls, and monthly pricing updates for all manufactured SKUs.

Own and manage all site financial controls, including cost accounting, accounts payables/receivables, and payroll-related expenses.

Support month-end close activities, including journal entries, accruals, reconciliations, and preparation of financial statements.

Lead the site’s budgeting and forecasting cycles; identify performance gaps and recommend corrective actions.

Provide timely, data-driven financial updates to site leadership and regional partners.

Analyze operational results versus plan, track key financial KPIs, and prepare internal reports on plant performance.

Drive productivity and cost reduction initiatives through financial modeling and strategic analysis.

Monitor plant expenditures, ensure budget compliance, and identify cost optimization opportunities.

Set annual standard costs for manufacturing, storage & handling, and logistics at the SKU level.

Support inventory management, including physical inventory counts and control measures to minimize variances and write-offs.

Maintain and manage freight and transportation cost data for inbound materials and finished goods.

Contribute to competitiveness efforts by providing cost insights and supporting operational efficiency projects.

Build and maintain tools, dashboards, and reports for continuous improvement in plant financial performance.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance, or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in finance or accounting, with at least 3 years in a manufacturing environment.

Strong expertise in cost accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting within a plant operations context.

Proficient in ERP systems (preferably SAP) and advanced in Microsoft Excel.

Demonstrated ability to analyze complex financial data and present insights clearly to operational leaders.

Experience in financial forecasting, variance analysis, and performance tracking.

High attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple priorities.

Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Experience with Power BI or similar tools for financial dashboard development.

Background in supporting continuous improvement or lean manufacturing initiatives.

Strong presentation skills, with experience creating financial briefings for leadership audiences.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



