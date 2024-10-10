Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an immediate opening for Plant Operator. The Plant Operator participates in INGENCO’S training program to perform general operational duties. We are empowered to advance Operator levels by gaining experience and meeting requirements of the higher level classification!

SCHEDULE: This position requires an 8 on 6 off 6a-2p schedule. Rotating on call during off hours, requires on-call 24/7. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ownership of operations of plant equipment and process for normal operation and learns to identify developing problems.

Performing preventive and minor corrective maintenance on production engines, gas blowers and auxiliary equipment.

Recording operating data such as hours of operation, generator production, and fuel usage using computers.

Troubleshooting equipment failures, abnormal operating conditions, and report abnormalities to supervision.

Receiving and transferring fuel per spill plan guidelines.

Collecting samples of fuel received and performing analysis for quality.

Maintains plant appearance by cleaning, cutting grass, and painting as the need arises.

Assist in repairing, replacing, and maintaining plumbing lines, light fixtures.

Assist in cleaning and replacing parts of electrical and wiring devices, generators, and boilers.

Assist in cleaning, overhauling, and replacing engines, generators, motors, pumps and associated equipment.

Uses hand and power tools such as drills, hydraulic presses, and band saws.

This is not a complete list of duties. Operators may be required to perform additional duties deemed vital by management.

Qualifications and Skills

Graduation from High School (or GED) and one-year related work experience OR any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities. Safety starts with me! A dedication to safety and able to positively represent the company’s safety culture.

Work hours may vary by plant. This position will be on call 24/7, on a rotating basis, in case of any emergencies and failures.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze, and apply basic troubleshooting and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical, drug test and background check required.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Operations and maintenance, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership, Troubleshooting, Turnaround general



