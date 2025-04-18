Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

This is the entry level classification in the Power Plant Operator Advancement Program. An individual participates in INGENCO’S training program and learns to perform general operational duties under close supervision. Individuals normally advance to the Plant Operator II classification after gaining experience and meeting the requirements of the higher-level classification.

Schedule

Mon-Fri. 7am — 3pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Key accountabilities

Observes operation of plant equipment and process for normal operation and learns to identify developing problems.

Assist plant operators or other crafts in performing preventive and minor corrective maintenance on production engines, gas blowers and associated equipment.

Learns to record operating data such as hours of operation, generator production, and fuel usage using computers.

Learns to troubleshoot and correct equipment failures, abnormal operating conditions, and report abnormalities to supervision.

Learns duties for receiving and transferring fuel per spill plan guidelines.

Learns to collect samples of fuel received and perform analysis for quality.

Maintains plant appearance by cleaning, cutting grass, painting as the need arises.

Assist in repairing, replacing, and maintaining plumbing lines, light fixtures.

Assist in cleaning and replacing parts of electrical and wiring devices, generators, and boilers.

Assist mechanics or craftsperson in cleaning, overhauling, and replacing engines, generators, motors, pumps and associated equipment.

Uses hand and power tools such as drills, hydraulic presses, and band saws.

Essential education

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Essential experience

Work hours vary by plant. The work schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

This position will be on call 24/7, on a rotating basis, in case of any emergencies and failures.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze, and apply basic troubleshooting and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Must pass background check, hearing, and drug test.

Desirable criteria

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $24 - $25/hour

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.