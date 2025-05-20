Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Plant Operator is responsible for the overall safe operation, maintenance and performance of a reciprocating engine in a landfill gas fueled power plant.

This position requires 25%-50% travel per month (First 12 months in the position will require 50% travel per month when hired for a new plant. Travel requirement will reduce to 25% per month when working at an existing plant or in year 2 and beyond for a new plant).

Key accountabilities

Performs facility inspections, maintenance and repairs of plant equipment.

Monitors and adjusts plant system controls to maximize performance and prevent equipment failure.

Responds to plant alarms by taking appropriate corrective action and execute plant shut-down and start-up procedures.

Maintains plant compliance with state and federal permitting requirements, complete all daily, monthly, or annual reporting per requirements.

Performs maintenance tasks as necessary (i.e. repair or replace worn or broken parts and equipment).

Performs administrative duties as necessary including daily, weekly, monthly logs and reports (i.e. unit conditions, maintenance, operations, performance, and downtime).

Detect and correct faulty and malfunctioning mechanical and electrical components, devices and equipment.

Maintains an inventory of tools, parts, fluids and other supplies for plant operations.

Communicate and coordinate plant activities with clients (utility company and landfill personnel).

Assists other Company facilities as directed by management.

Completes all Company and regulatory training.

Strong commitment to safety and active participation in safety training.

Performs random security inspections and various security checks around the plant.

Responds to all plant call outs 24/7, on assigned days, in case of any emergencies and failures.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures using testing devices such as ohmmeters and voltmeters.

Troubleshoot and repair electrical system wiring from control wiring up to 480 volts. Install, remove and modify equipment.

Understands compliance on emissions and regulatory conditions.

Understands manipulation of engine performance to meet desired emissions.

Performs all aspects of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training. Duties may range from filling of waste containers, proper labeling, movement of containers, completing appropriate paperwork, and signing of Hazardous waste shipping manifest or receiving hazardous products.

As directed by management, assist with the training of operator apprentices and other operators.

This is not a complete list of duties. Operators may be required to perform additional duties deemed necessary by management.

Essential education

HS Diploma required

Essential experience

Intermediate Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous landfill gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Technical / Troubleshooting skills with ability to read and understand complex technical manuals and schematics.

Work hours vary by plant. The work schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

This position will be on call 24/7, on a rotating basis, in case of any emergencies and failures.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze and apply basic troubleshooting and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Ability to recognize colors, able to distinguish between the red and green status indicators on PLC and wire colors.

Understanding a variety of sensors and transducer systems, calibrate, and troubleshoot different types of pressure, level, flow and temperature sensors, understand the complete plant process and how it’s affected by the control system, including troubleshooting mechanical systems as required.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to read blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel and email systems) and monitoring equipment to measure, record and make adjustments within operating parameters, perform fault finding and repair as well as required scheduled maintenance.

Basic chemical and mechanical experience

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, and drug test.

Desirable criteria

Experience in operations and maintenance on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines and auxiliary equipment.

3+ years’ experience in landfill gas processing, or power plant operations

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Must possess various computer skills and have good working knowledge of Word, Excel and email systems.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $24-$25 per hour. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.