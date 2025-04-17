Plant Protection Officer (Probationary)

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Plant Protection Officer is responsible for safeguarding bp Whiting assets, properties, and leases from threats to the business through operational security duties and emergency medical care services. This is a great role for someone who has industrial security, law enforcement, or relevant military experience. The ideal candidate is self motivated, prioritizes safety, and collaborates well with a team. This is a fantastic opportunity to further one’s development through certifications that bp sponsors to best equip Plant Protection Officers with a diverse and valuable skills. bp provides all necessary tools & equipment while on duty such as patrol vehicles, uniforms, radios, etc.

Start rate (probationary): $28.25/hour.

Rate upon completion of probationary period: $31.42/hour.

Schedule: rotating schedule, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

12-hour shifts (2 – 3 – 2)

Additional opportunities to work overtime shifts as needed.

Probationary Period Requirements: newly hired Plant Protection Officers will be on a probationary period for 1 year. bp reserves the right to extend the probationary period.

During the 1-year probationary period, new hires will be required to complete the following courses successfully. These courses & related expenses are bp sponsored.

Emergency Medical Technical (EMT) Basic certification. Probationary Officer will be required to complete a 17 day in-person “boot-camp” style course in Bloomfield, IN.

Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certification.

Professional Security Officer Program (PSOP) certification.

Certification incentives:

Additional $3.00/hour upon completion of Certified Protection Officer (CPO) Certification. Course is sponsored by bp.

Additional $3.00/hour upon completion of Emergency Medical Technical – Advanced (EMT-A) certification. Course is sponsored by bp.

Career development: bp sponsors additional development opportunities & certifications.

Job Responsibilities:

Perform foot and vehicular patrols, conduct investigations, and searches consistent with regulatory law and company policy, and other general operational security duties.

Ability to operate a security patrol vehicle and/or ambulance in response to refinery emergencies (training provided).

Write incident and medical reports, safety citations, safety observations, etc.

Maintain department training requirements for both Security and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) functions.

Operate Security Operations Center and Dispatch. Dispatch Security, Fire, and other Emergency Services apparatus via computerized radio system. Respond to alarms and conduct notifications in line with company policy.

Monitor CCTV (closed circuit television) surveillance cameras and use computers to control access to refinery properties.

Liaise with members of the public and local community as a representative of the refinery.

De-escalate situations with conflict & facilitate conflict resolution strategies.

Collaborate with teams across the site to implement best practices & problem solve.

Required Skills:

2+ years of previous experience in law enforcement, military, government, or security.

High School Diploma or equivalent certification.

Proficient with basic computer skills and Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc.

Possess a valid driver’s license and a clean driving history.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work during in reduced lighting conditions, during inclement weather conditions (including heat and freezing temperature extremes), at heights, in noisy environments, in and around hazardous materials, and potentially in solitary environments.

Be physically able to perform job duties during course of employment.

Preferred Skills:

EMT experience and/or certification.

Ability to drive an ambulance and other emergency services vehicles.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



