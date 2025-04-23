Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas. Please note this is a ROTATIONAL POSITION (14/14) schedule eligible for travel assistance. Work location is in the Orla, TX, and will receive a bpx vehicle for onsite support. Successful candidate does not need to live local on this rotational schedule.



The Plant Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities

Ensure safe working conditions and compliance with all safety and environmental practices and procedures

Develop and execute energy isolation plans for maintenance activities

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures

Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems;

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.

Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems

Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area;

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies

Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders

Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance

Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities

Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies

Have the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines

Essential Education

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than your current employer

Experience in oil and gas operations or related industry experience.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

The willingness and ability to work 12-hour shift schedules on a 14 X 14 rotation

Basic computer skills with Microsoft word, excel and reporting functions.

NOTE: A valid driver's license is required

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities :

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.





We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000-120,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.