Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



The central Western Hemisphere Pore Pressure and Geomechanics is looking for a Pore Pressure/Geomechanics specialist to join the team in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The successful candidate will support well planning and execution in Trinidad, as well as work with the broader team supporting the Gulf of America and Western Hemisphere exploration. We work closely with our subsurface and wells teams in the Western Hemisphere as well as globally to safely and effectively deliver wells for bp.

The Pore Pressure/Geomechanics Specialist is an integral member of the cross-disciplinary well delivery teams and provides support for well planning and execution by developing geologically sound and compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts and wellbore stability models. The specialist is involved in all aspects of well planning from early concept, through detailed well planning, execution and post well analysis. During execute the specialist also collaborates with the Real-Time Collaboration Center (RCC) on pressure detection efforts and with subsurface, drilling, and completions to incorporate observations, learnings and understanding to safely and effectively execute the wells.

Pore Pressure and Fracture Pressure Forecasting: The successful candidate is expected to integrate multiple types of indicators and observations of pressure and fracture gradient in a geologic context to generate a pre-drill pore pressure and fracture gradient (PPFG) forecast. This may include: seismic velocity, offset well, drilling, and reservoir data. The successful candidate will integrate their work with others on the multi-disciplinary well planning team to optimize the well design and be able to communicate highly technical work and risks to a diverse set of stakeholders.

Operational Support for Pore Pressure Detection for complex development or exploration wells in collaboration with the remote collaboration center

The role includes developing wellbore stability models, contributing to operational assessments, participating in non-productive time analyses, and supporting the development of a PPFG and Geomechanics toolkit. Additionally, the specialist will represent BP externally and coach less experienced team members

University degree in Engineering, Science, Geoscience, Geomechanics or Mathematics

Minimum 5 years of experience in relevant oilfield (well planning and drilling PPFG/geomechanics) with operator or service company.

Strong communication skills with the ability to distill complicated technical work to a variety of stakeholders.

Ability to work with cross-disciplinary teams and competing priorities to deliver challenging wells.

Previous PPFG experience with an operator; previous geomechanics experience such as wellbore stability and formation pressure integrity tests, strong geology and geophysics background and experience with well planning.

Experience generating pre-drill PPFG forecasts for offshore wells in both development and exploration settings.

Awareness of Geology, Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Geomechanics, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control.

Software proficiency and coding capability (e.g., VBA, Python, Techlog and Petrel).

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation



