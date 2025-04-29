Job summary

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People Communications & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business Technology Hubs and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The portfolio, control & change lead will be responsible to implement or deliver various assigned activities surrounding areas:

Implementing tools & processes to support projects & CI prioritization, support project delivery, lead Change and Release management, govern & maintain service catalogue. Responsible for monitoring and tracking the Ops & Advisory budget, support allocations process, creating financial models to support projects, and tracking/evaluating the ROI of CI-related activities. Utilizing tools & processes to support risk, with effective controls in place to manage reviews. Ensure crisis management and business continuity planning (BCP) are robust & up to date.

What you will do:

Governing and Prioritizing

Own the annual projects plan and oversee successful delivery

Host forums to prioritise activities and facilitate approvals for projects.

Partner with the projects on effective planning and resource allocation

Monitor interdependencies and critical paths, and intervene on projects as necessary

Manage the risks across the portfolio and formulate mitigation plans

Build key relationships across P&C to ensure s+s roadmap is well informed, stays integrated and underpins the people agenda

Govern & maintain Operations & Advisory’s service catalogue

Project management

Implement and promote tools that will be used for agile project management and performance measurement

Train relevant team members on the portfolio framework and tools, so that they innovate, design, build and learn effectively

Support in building portfolio management capability within Ops & advisory function

Budget management

Support end to end investment approval process

Administer the annual budget to ensure delivery within targets

Provide accurate reporting and insight on portfolio activity to ensure the health of change activities, including tracking of ROI of investment & CI.

Act as the initial contact point on new projects as required for FM creation

Maintain and monitor Operations & Advisory cost charging principles & cycle.

Change and Release Management

Lead change & release process. Ensure a quality of change methodology across the portfolio.

Ensure effective release management is operating and being monitored

Ensure effective communication between the Global Solutions Owners (GSOs) and Experience and Excellence Leads of the various key PC&C experiences.

Control & risk management

Assist in identifying, assessing, and documenting risks across various business functions.

Participate in risk assessment governance forum and contribute to the development of risk mitigation plans.

Monitor and report on the effectiveness of risk management activities, providing recommendations for improvement.

Support manager in assurance reviews for high-risk activities within O&A function.

Engagement with excellence and experience team to discuss various risk and control matters, ensure identified gaps are implemented in the operations.

Manage risk and control issues as they arise, engaging relevant functions, operations lead or business Control representatives as necessary.

Support functional teams during Incident Management process, ensuring adequate coaching and advice.

Work closely with external auditors, regulators, and other third parties as needed.

Lead or participate in control transformation projects as required.

Lead the global due diligence process for O&A/P&C where required.

Manage relationship with internal and external audit where required.

Oversee activity transition and transformation projects across O&A, identifying risks and working with operational teams to mitigate as required.

Crisis Management & Business Continuity Planning (BCP)

Assist in maintenance of organization's crisis management and business continuity plans, ensuring they are up-to-date and effective.

Coordinate crisis simulations and BCP exercises to test the organization's readiness and response capabilities.

Support activities during crisis, collaborate and coordinating with relevant collaborators

Ethics & Compliance

Promote a culture of ethical behaviour and integrity across the organization through training, communication, and leadership.

Investigate and resolve compliance issues, ensuring appropriate action is taken to address any breaches.

Building a high-performing team

In support of manager to coach, guide and develop capabilities for SME in the in the portfolio functions.

What you will need ?

Bachelor's degree in finance, Business Administration, Risk Management, or a related field.

7+ years working experience in spanning roles with significant interaction with HR, Finance and Project Management.

Preferably experience in service management function in Business Process Outsourcing or Global Business Services environment

Proven track record of project and programme management, including requirement gathering, change management and stakeholder management.

Strong data analytic skills with data visualization and interpretation

Strong Project management skills

Sound Financial analysis

Expertise in control & risk management

Risk & control assurance experience

Strong collaborator management and presentation skills

Strong eye for business in understanding operational processes

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills

Change management

Advanced skills in MS 365 tools, especially Excel

Strong leadership skills in managing distributed team

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Collaborator management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical Skills:

Proven track record of project and programme management, including requirement gathering, change management and collaborator management.

Financial knowledge for budget management

Sound knowledge in risk management, control assurance.

Knowledge of project management tools such as ADO, Microsoft projects, Jira etc

Behavioral:

Business Capability:

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer strategy

Drives benefit solutions – deeply integrated to ultimately improve business performance and disrupt where required.

Proven track record of challenging the status quo, improving/contributing and pushing bp forwards

Externally orientated – conscious of best external practice and actively shares with and learns from others

Leadership and EQ:

Strong communication skills, with ability to flex styles across collaborators at all levels

Deep influencing skills, ability to gain acceptance of ideas from senior collaborators and comfortable within an environment of difficult conversation and challenge

Politically astute and able to work across organisational boundaries for the good of bp

Is self-aware and skilled at managing impact on others

Is strongly aware of team morale and works to raise it

Proven ability to develop others and engender followership

Acts with integrity and within bp’s values

Cultural fluency – ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity and flair

Desirable:

Experience in consulting and corporate environments

Experience in Energy and Financial Services industries

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

