Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The portfolio, control & change SME will be responsible to implement or deliver specific assigned workstream specified below within the portfolio, control & change team.

Support in implementing tools & processes to support projects & CI prioritization, support project delivery, lead Change and Release management, govern & maintain service catalogue. Support in supervising and tracking the Ops & Advisory budget, support allocations process, creating financial models to support projects, and tracking/evaluating the return on investment of CI-related activities. Support risk & controls are reviewed and documented. Ensure crisis management and business continuity planning (BCP) are robust & update to date.

What you will do:

Project Planning

Ensure the project listings are update to date to support project prioritization planning discussion.

Tracking risk and mitigations plan as when highlighted from projects

Ensure Operations & Advisory’s service catalogue are up to date

Project management

Support to Implement and promote tools that will be used for agile project management and performance measurement

Ensure all relevant project documents are complete and document to serve future audit.

Support project activities tracking and follow up as assigned.

Budget management

Maintaining or building required reporting tools in support of budget review process.

Support consolidation and pre-lim analysis on budget, allocation cycle.

Change and Release Management

Lead change & release process. Conduct sessions & documentations to create awareness of the planned change and release.

Control & risk management

Assist in identifying, assessing, and documenting risks across various business functions.

Participate in risk assessment governance forum and ensure risk mitigation plans follow up and completed by respective team.

Monitor and report on the effectiveness of risk management activities, providing recommendations for improvement.

Support manager in assurance reviews for high-risk activities within O&A function.

Engagement with excellence and experience team to discuss various risk and control matters, ensure identified gaps are implemented in the operations.

Ensure risk and control issues are track for closure with updated documentations. Engaging relevant functions, operations lead or business Control representatives as necessary.

Support functional teams during Incident Management process.

Work closely with external auditors, regulators, and other third parties as needed.

Support lead/manager in control transformation projects as required.

Crisis Management & Business Continuity Planning (BCP)

Assist lead/ manager in maintenance of organization's crisis management and business continuity plans, ensuring they are up-to-date and effective.

Support activities during crisis, collaborate and coordinating with relevant collaborators

What you will need ?

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Business Administration, Risk Management, or a related field.

5+ years working experience in with significant interaction with HR, Finance and Project Management.

Preferably experience in service management function in Business Process Outsourcing or Global Business Services environment

Experience in project management, including requirement gathering, change management and stakeholder management.

Skills:

Strong data analytic skills with data visualization and interpretation

Strong Project management skills

Sound Financial analysis

Expertise in control & risk management

Risk & control assurance experience

Strong collaborator management and presentation skills

Strong eye for business in understanding operational processes

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills

Change management

Advanced skills in MS 365 tools, especially Excel

Strong leadership skills in managing distributed team

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Collaborator management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical Skills:

Experience in project management, including requirement gathering, organisational change and collaborator management.

Strong data analysis skills. Ability to present and analyze data with advance MS365 tools.

Basic knowledge in risk management, control assurance.

Knowledge of project mgmt tools such as ADO, Msft projects, Jira etc

Behavioral:

Business Capability:

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer strategy

Solution focus – Understand issues at root and lead to resolution

Ability in challenging the status quo, improving/contributing and pushing bp forwards

Strong learning agility

Leadership and EQ:

Good communication skills & presentation skills

Strong organizational awareness

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities

Strong team alignment skills and ability to work collaboratively with others Cultural fluency – ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity and flair

Desirable:

Experience in consulting and corporate environments

Experience in Energy and Financial Services industries

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

