Portfolio, Control & Change SME

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093507
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you. 

The portfolio, control & change SME will be responsible to implement or deliver specific assigned workstream specified below within the portfolio, control & change team.

Support in implementing tools & processes to support projects & CI prioritization, support project delivery, lead Change and Release management, govern & maintain service catalogue. Support in supervising and tracking the Ops & Advisory budget, support allocations process, creating financial models to support projects, and tracking/evaluating the return on investment of CI-related activities. Support risk & controls are reviewed and documented. Ensure crisis management and business continuity planning (BCP) are robust & update to date.

What you will do:

Project Planning

  • Ensure the project listings are update to date to support project prioritization planning discussion.
  • Tracking risk and mitigations plan as when highlighted from projects
  • Ensure Operations & Advisory’s service catalogue are up to date

Project management

  • Support to Implement and promote tools that will be used for agile project management and performance measurement
  • Ensure all relevant project documents are complete and document to serve future audit.
  • Support project activities tracking and follow up as assigned.

Budget management

  • Maintaining or building required reporting tools in support of budget review process.
  • Support consolidation and pre-lim analysis on budget, allocation cycle.

Change and Release Management

  • Lead change & release process. Conduct sessions & documentations to create awareness of the planned change and release.

Control & risk management

  • Assist in identifying, assessing, and documenting risks across various business functions.
  • Participate in risk assessment governance forum and ensure risk mitigation plans follow up and completed by respective team.
  • Monitor and report on the effectiveness of risk management activities, providing recommendations for improvement.
  • Support manager in assurance reviews for high-risk activities within O&A function.
  • Engagement with excellence and experience team to discuss various risk and control matters, ensure identified gaps are implemented in the operations.
  • Ensure risk and control issues are track for closure with updated documentations. Engaging relevant functions, operations lead or business Control representatives as necessary.
  • Support functional teams during Incident Management process.
  • Work closely with external auditors, regulators, and other third parties as needed.
  • Support lead/manager in control transformation projects as required.

Crisis Management & Business Continuity Planning (BCP)

  • Assist lead/ manager in maintenance of organization's crisis management and business continuity plans, ensuring they are up-to-date and effective.
  • Support activities during crisis, collaborate and coordinating with relevant collaborators

What you will need ?

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Business Administration, Risk Management, or a related field.
  • 5+ years working experience in with significant interaction with HR, Finance and Project Management.  
  • Preferably experience in service management function in Business Process Outsourcing or Global Business Services environment  
  • Experience in project management, including requirement gathering, change management and stakeholder management.  

Skills:

  • Strong data analytic skills with data visualization and interpretation
  • Strong Project management skills
  • Sound Financial analysis
  • Expertise in control & risk management
  • Risk & control assurance experience
  • Strong collaborator management and presentation skills
  • Strong eye for business in understanding operational processes
  • Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Change management
  • Advanced skills in MS 365 tools, especially Excel
  • Strong leadership skills in managing distributed team
  • Psychological safety
  • Legal and regulatory environment and compliance
  • Collaborator management
  • Continuous improvement
  • Performance and planning
  • Commercial competence
  • Agile core principles
  • Creativity and innovation
  • Budget management
  • Customer service delivery excellence
  • Workforce Planning
  • Resilience
  • Teamwork
  • Leadership
  • Customer centric thinking
  • Knowledge sharing

Technical Skills:

  • Experience in project management, including requirement gathering, organisational change and collaborator management.
  • Strong data analysis skills. Ability to present and analyze data with advance MS365 tools.
  • Basic knowledge in risk management, control assurance.
  • Knowledge of project mgmt tools such as ADO, Msft projects, Jira etc

Behavioral:

Business Capability:

  • Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer strategy
  • Solution focus – Understand issues at root and lead to resolution
  • Ability in challenging the status quo, improving/contributing and pushing bp forwards
  • Strong learning agility

Leadership and EQ:

  • Good communication skills & presentation skills
  • Strong organizational awareness
  • Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities
  • Strong team alignment skills and ability to work collaboratively with others Cultural fluency – ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity and flair

Desirable:

  • Experience in consulting and corporate environments
  • Experience in Energy and Financial Services industries

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

