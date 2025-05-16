Portfolio Manager – Development

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Development Portfolio Manager leads a team of BPX and contract personnel to deliver technology solutions for BPX's development program. They will partner with the development team to build a technology strategy, roadmap, and delivery plan. Off-the-shelf tools will be used and custom solutions will be created to support all aspects of land, well planning, drilling, completions, reserves, and performance management of new wells in BPX's three operated basins. This role will ensure technology solutions are deployed and applied to daily field and office workflows to improve development team performance. This role requires an innovative person ready to lead a technology team that will redefine performance in the onshore oil and gas industry.

The position:

Drives the innovation and change strategy for the development organization

Creates tools to enhance business performance

Re-engineers business processes through continuous improvement and optimization

Estimates and tracks realized value of the tools their team creates

Coordinates projects and resource management across multiple specialties and service lines

Communicates effectively with numerous business and technology customers

Meets budgets and ensure portfolio financial management

Meets project timelines and communicates progress

Adaptable to an evolving business landscape and customer requirements

Key accountabilities

Proactively work with customers to bring innovative ideas to life through technology

Bridge the gap between development business execution teams and technology personnel

Lead a multidisciplinary team spanning product owners, business analysts, solution architects, platform engineers, data analytics and data science professionals.

Coordinate numerous technology areas to deliver solutions: field data collection, cloud data storage, data quality, APIs, analytics, agentic artificial intelligence, software as a service, front end user interfaces, and computer and mobile applications, and visualizations.

User-centric designs focused on office and field customers to improve profitability

Balances skills and competencies across portfolio teams

Supervises the projects’ execution, their progress compared with the plan and the completion of agreed results.

Monitors and coordinates dependencies across the projects in the portfolio and resolves conflicts.

Handles vendor team members spanning multiple time zones and geographic locations: Lower 48, Latin America, and India.

Essential Education

Bachelors or master's degree in computer science, information systems, business administration or related field, or equivalent work experience

Essential experience and job requirements

10 or more years of experience in IT and/or substantial consulting leadership experience, and/or US shale development.

Familiar with using scaled agile to deliver products

Experience leading large, cross-functional teams and effectively influencing senior-level management as well as field personnel

Capability in leading entrepreneurial IT initiatives in dynamic environments

Must be legally authorized to work in the US without sponsorship.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Strong financial abilities, including familiarity with industry trends and innovation.

Exceptional leadership skills, comfortable communicating portfolio objectives, encourage and empower staff, and maintain alignment with the business strategy.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to explain and “sell” the portfolio goals and objectives to the business, as well as technical leadership.

Deep understanding of: 1) Current and emerging technologies; 2) How other organizations are employing current and emerging technologies to drive digital business; and 3) How other organizations can use current and emerging technologies to drive digital business.

How much do we pay (Base) $165,000 - $210,000 . Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of reimagining and reinventing the future of energy.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Client Counseling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.