Portfolio insights and communications consultant

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Skills Performance Consultant - End to end portfolio insights & foresights & comms is responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive data, insights and communication strategies globally, driving focus on the most critical skills for bp. This global role requires deep understanding of the portfolios and entire spectrum of activities across Skills Performance & Learning (PS&L), Training Competence & Development (TCD) and Leadership & Culture (L&C) as well as serving as a strong advocate for bp employee and their needs. It requires the ability to drive action without direct authority across multiple collaborators, for example, talent leadership teams, skills and learning teams, people analytics, legal and communications. This role supports bp’s transition from IOC to IEC by delivering effective skills and learning and workforce performance insights strategies; driving communication and engagement strategies that maximise product value; and enabling senior collaborators to focus resources on critical skills and the most complicated problems to solve.

This role is responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive data, insights and communication strategies globally, enabling talent teams to maximise product value and focus resources on critical skills and the most challenging problems to solve.

What you will do:

Develops and implements the global data and insights strategy for skills and learning focusing on demonstrating the impact of talent initiatives on improving performance, and return on investment.

Uses critical thinking and data insights to identify patterns, problems and critical skills across bp, advising talent leadership teams’ decisions on resource allocation, budgeting, and activities based on the greatest need.

Develops effective relationships within talent, people analytics and S+S to deliver future-focused measurement insights.

Leads project evaluations, for example, owning and operationalizing the L&C Reinventing Leadership programme qualitative and quantitative data analysis approach.

Leads the development of data skills across teams, supporting people to understand and be responsible for the impact and value of skills and learning as well as the insights/analytics across audiences, structures, skills areas, and business priorities.

Owns ‘Metrics that matter’ and leads reporting and BI for SP&L, TCD and L&C programmes; creates summaries and data ‘stories’ for senior audiences including governance boards, PC&C, bp LT, etc. Responsible for requests for tracking and completion data for internal and external regulators.

Develops and implements the global communication and engagement strategy for skills and learning focusing on a connected and cohesive, employee- centric approach and maximising product value through marketing and engagement.

Provide strategic oversight and final decision-making authority over the development and execution of the global newsletter, Learning Matters.

Leads the Communication and engagement community of practice, building skills, driving standard process and ensuring a ‘joined up’ approach across SP&L, TCD and L&C.

Works closely with communications and legal to ensure consistent messages and proactive engagement across the learning portfolios.

What you will need:

Batchelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Certified Agile Coach and Scrum Master with skills in portfolio management, continuous improvement, and agile frameworks. Additional certifications in project management, PMP are a plus.

10 years’ experience in a business-facing communications role with expertise in Analytics and large engagement programmes.

Skills:

Growth mindset; communication; stakeholder management; project management; creativity and innovation; continuous improvement; digital marketing; skills-based evaluation; critical thinking; consulting; data analysis, visualization and interpretation; problem solving; artificial intelligence; learning application and behaviour change; commercial acumen; ‘getting things done’; influencing; collaboration; leading through ambiguity.

Skills from the capability framework for PC&C COE specialists: managing change; psychological safety; continuous learning; legal and regulatory environment and compliance; analytical thinking; agility core practices; resilience; teamwork; customer centric thinking.

Technical:

Experience in embedding process change and governance mechanisms. Strong data-literacy and analysis skills – can handle complex/ambiguous data. High attention to detail – can appraise text against defined standards and classification models.

Data Analytics Expertise: Extensive experience in using tools like Power BI and Google Analytics to generate insights and measure the impact of learning and development initiatives.

Critical Communication: Strong ability to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights for diverse audiences, including senior leadership and governance boards.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Demonstrated success in building positive relationships across departments, including people analytics, talent teams, and IT, to drive project success and innovation.

Continuous Learning Advocate: Committed to fostering data literacy and professional development. Strong written and verbal communications, able to distil complicated ideas into clear, understandable messages.

Behavioural:

Experience in relationship and stakeholder management, both consulting with and coaching collaborators to reach stated outcomes in a collaborative way. Strong project delivery and project management skills – can handle multiple tasks across different parts of the business (switching context regularly), and prioritising workload against overall goals. A problem-solver, able to think both analytically, and to connect to the bigger strategic picture across multiple business contexts.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.