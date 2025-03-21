Power Bi Developer, Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

In this role you will:

Partner with People & Culture to understand requirements and proactively recommend solutions. You will build data analysis products that answer business questions by using people and business data. Support People & Culture leaders

towards data driven decision making and develop and maintain future proof, simple and effective people analytics

solutions.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Develop new power bi solutions by following internal processes and best practices.

Maintain current power bi solutions and ensure data accuracy at all times.

Use Microsoft technologies and practices to optimize and automate processes.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Mathematics, Engineering, Information Technologies or Software development

Minimum 3 years of hands-on Power BI development experience

5+ years of experience in a BI or Reporting role

Proven track record of analytical and numerical skills to transform and manipulate data, interpret trends, and provide insights.

First-hand development experience in Power BI, building semantic models, reports, and dashboards.

First-hand development in Power Query, M formula language and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) as well as

Power BI service, data flows, and data modelling.

Good understanding on use cases of filter context, time intelligence and row context concepts across Power BI.

Good understanding of Power BI security models, row level security, dataset and app level access controls. ·

Experienced in using Power Automate to refresh and synchronize reporting solutions.

Experienced in SQL to manage large datasets and analyse data. · Preferably experienced in Azure Databricks, Fabric and Synapse Analytics ·

Preferably certified by Microsoft as “PL-300: Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst”. ·

Proven visualisation skills and understanding of data analysis approaches. ·

Experience of working with HR data and global management systems such as Workday is preferable, although not essential. · Awareness of issues arising from data compliance and privacy requirements. ·

Proficient in in MS office tools, data manipulation, modelling, and visualisation. ​

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.