  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Power Bi Developer Products lead - Supplier Diversity

Power Bi Developer Products lead - Supplier Diversity

Power Bi Developer Products lead - Supplier Diversity

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092744
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

The Key responsibilities of the role include tracking and reporting on performance metrics related to supplier diversity, ensuring seamless data flow across various systems, maintaining data integrity and accuracy, providing analytics to support team members and partners, government reporting, and managing relationships with external partners for the online platform. 

Do note that this role requires you to work in UK shift hours (4pm to 1am, KL Time) for the first 6 months.

 

What you will deliver

You will be the subject matter expert for all data and system-related items pertaining to supplier diversity. This role involves providing transparency for spend, analytics, and technical support, which position to make informed decisions that drive the inclusion of underrepresented suppliers (such as ethnic minority business enterprises, disability-owned, veteran-owned, and LGBTQ+-owned businesses) in the company’s supply chain. 

  • Act as the Product Owner for the Supplier Diversity (SD) Performance Dashboard. 

  • Collect and consolidate third-party spend information from various source systems. 

  • Provide monthly analysis, trend analysis, and recommendations to assist relationship managers in making informed decisions to drive more inclusion and spend. 

  • Handle relationships with vendors for supplier identification and benchmarking. 

  • Report Tier 2 spend to BP customers. 

  • Conduct annual government reporting of small and diverse business spend. 

  • Liaise with procurement teams to address improvements and issues in the data flow process across multiple systems. 

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: 

  • Strong understanding of supplier diversity principles, procurement systems, regulations, performance reporting tools, and trend analysis 

Technical 

  •         Spend App 

  •         Power BI 

  •         Supplier.IO 

  •         Compass 

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

