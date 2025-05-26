This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

We aim to drive operational excellence and are empowered to lead global change that will standardize and modernize business activities across the entire bp group. To achieve this, we work on process optimization that utilizes next generation technology solutions and process automation tools.

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a PowerBI and SQL Developer (Data Services and Integration Lead) to join us in Budapest!

In this role you will manage the corporate data model; will focus on building and using the model and facilitate managing data as a reusable asset. The role involves: making sure data assets are reliable - ensuring they are connected across all layers, accurate and complete. You will work with different data models based on business demand. You will contribute to our Finance Product data roadmap for centralized data services. You will also utilise the data models by developing and maintaining analytics products for Finance domains.

This role will include the full breadth of delivery and engagement - from influencing and presenting to senior stakeholders, understanding 'what' and 'why' of the business requirement, through to overseeing and actively driving execution.

Support the prioritization of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring clarity of requirements and benefits case.

Support Finance team in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases.

Support the design of data structures, applications and visualizations required to enable the delivery of prioritized use cases, including the definition of: Common data model for Finance Data taxonomy for Finance Required data transformation processes to enable common data model delivery

Design, develop and maintain data models and analytics products.

Test products and support user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy.

Support data owners / stakeholders for key reporting processes, such as group AC, Tax, PPM and other areas.

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognized accounting qualification or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of SQL and PowerBI is essential.

5-7 years+ experience of product delivery (data modeling, analytics development, product testing).

Be part of a multidisciplinary team including business & technical stakeholders.

Understanding of technical delivery of data & relevant infrastructure (Azure preferred).

Determined, resilient individual able to proactively solve issues and challenges to achieve delivery.

Data analysis, profiling & discovery.

Relevant project / change methodology.

Experience across both operational and analytical settings.

Data ownership, stewardship & governance.

Core systems experience incl. SAP.

Catalogue & metadata management.

PowerApps/Power Automate experience.

Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, conferences, reviewing publications.

Variety of integration methods including ETL, virtualization, semantic, FTP and SOA (etc.) both in batch and near real time.

Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models).

A relevant data modelling certification, Architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



