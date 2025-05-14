Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join our Team as Pricing Operations & TurfView Specialist – Balkans & Italy

This role has the accountability for enabling improved performance through effective and efficient planning and performance management across the Automotive and Industrial business in the assigned geographies, using all systems available. The role is also responsible for supporting the management of Turfview (our system for collaborative planning and performance management of our Distributor partners), data integrity and business analysis, to enable Annual Business Planning and Quarterly Business Reviews with selected partners, supporting all local sales and customer operations activities in country, where required, driven the local language and requirements.

In this role you will (be):

Implementing the pricing rules of the game (Pricing waterfall, discounting & rebate policy, including pricing DoA), embed operational guidelines and monitor the pricing framework in line with the Customer Charter. Operationalize the Pricing DOA and pricing framework and deal change via SPOC and/or COT and/ or any agreed digital pricing tools and approval processes. Collaborate with Pricing Tools Specialist and input requirements for pricing tools when required to drive automation, fast, clear and simplified decision making and approval process. Deliver process change & business improvement initiatives (where vital) to achieve the clarity required by the IPP Discount & Rebates. Driving standardisation and process improvement. Provide designated geographies market/ customer insights to the strategic pricing forums and recommend improvement areas related to pricing and beyond pricing on overall business performance.

You will need to be successful in:

University degree;

Proficiency In English;

Analytical capability;

Master knowledge in MS Excel & Power BI run pricing analysis.

Market and customer knowledge is a plus;

Driving license is a plus.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

