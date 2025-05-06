Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –
working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.
We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.
Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a Pricing Specialist.
The role is asigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity and The Pricing Analyst will support the European Strategic Pricing of Castrol with quality pricing analysis & the maintenance of pricing tools & dashboards as relevant.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Please read the content of the following Internal Reporting Procedure. Reading it signifies confirmation of familiarity with the content of the document. / Proszę przeczytać poniższą „Procedurę zgłoszeń wewnętrznych”. Przeczytanie jej oznacza potwierdzenie zapoznania się z treścią document. BPESE_Procedura_zgłoszeń_wewnętrznych_2024_PL_EN.pdf
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
