Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –

working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.

We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.

Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Pricing Specialist.

The role is asigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity and The Pricing Analyst will support the European Strategic Pricing of Castrol with quality pricing analysis & the maintenance of pricing tools & dashboards as relevant.

In this role You will:

Support the wider Strategic pricing team on analytics in support of pricing strategy & price setting

Be the product manager for the pricing tools and collaborate with the global product manager, product owner and relevant cross functions and cross business teams to ensure tools are cyber safe, tested and approved in good order as per company process.

Identify business needs with good understanding of business operations, customer requirements and sales & marketing needs, to initiate and drive continuous improvement of the pricing tools, and when required to initiate development of new tools if the current one is no longer adaptable. Be the SPA to progress required financial approval and funding for tool change/ upgrade.

To engage, communicate and build knowledge and capability for internal teams who are required to use the pricing tools on day-to-day basis

Collaborate with other teams in C&P on pricing tools.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree, or relevant professional experience

Relevant Pricing, Marketing or Sales Experience.

MS Office Skills, prior experience in Sales Process and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage

Strong analytical skills

Strong interpersonal & communication skills

Good understanding of the Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement

Digital savvy

Exposure to Sales Process Automation

Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs, basic product knowledge

Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels

Good project & time management

Strong pricing and analytic skills

Fluency in English and Polish

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits

Please read the content of the following Internal Reporting Procedure. Reading it signifies confirmation of familiarity with the content of the document. / Proszę przeczytać poniższą „Procedurę zgłoszeń wewnętrznych”. Przeczytanie jej oznacza potwierdzenie zapoznania się z treścią document. BPESE_Procedura_zgłoszeń_wewnętrznych_2024_PL_EN.pdf



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.