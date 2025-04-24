Principal Data Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

You will work with

As a member of the Mobility & Convenience, Fleet & Pulse Technology leadership team, you will collaborate with strategic technology leaders and senior leaders across both the Mobility and Convenience Technology organization and the regional businesses to ensure the businesses are supported with safe & compliant operations & underpin key commercial strategies.

You will work with a diverse group of professionals, including data scientists, data architects, and data analysts and collaborate with regional data and compute teams to manage data pipelines and visualization. In addition, you will work closely with the SAP Transformation Team, Quantum, to ensure base data models are addressed. You will also offer expertise to all data teams within the M&C organization to ensure the correct deployment of data tools, frameworks, and skills across the organization.

This role will also closely collaborate with the Head of Department (HOD) to advance the application of AI and data.

Let me tell you about the role

A data manager bridges the gap between data engineering and analysis, ensuring that data structures are optimized for both storage and analysis, maintaining robust, scalable, and efficient data models that serve as the foundation for all data-related activities within an organization. They work closely with data engineers to develop and maintain databases or data warehouses, ensuring data integrity and consistency. The role involves collaborating with data analysts and data scientists to understand their requirements and translate them into efficient data models. Additionally, a data manager conducts data quality assessments, complies with data governance policies, and optimizes data workflows to enhance overall data accessibility and usability.

What you will deliver

As part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with business partners, other data managers, product managers, data engineers, data analysts and software engineers. You will lead the setting of data standards, lead the design of data schemas, ensure quality at the source and write code to (semi-)automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Apply existing and develop new data strategies across multiple business entities by translating bp-wide strategies to business areas.

Apply deep commercial insight to inform strategic planning in business entities and manage data portfolio spend.

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and best practices to shape bp’s data agenda and platform to create a culture of excellence.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data management across business areas and look for automation opportunities.

Lead, grow, develop and manage data managers that write, deploy and maintain data products at bp.

Create positive engagement and governance framework and drive an inclusive work environment with teams and stakeholders including product owners, product managers and portfolio managers.

Effectively work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Provide support to the squads providing technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks

Review and ensure use case, value case, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done and KPIs are clearly captured, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and identify opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around data sources and data products.

Work with business partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Adhere to and advocate for data management best practices.

Create and articulate materials to communicate delivery plan, value delivered and cost

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision making.

Accountable for the scope, definition, test results-validation, and signoff of data quality testing.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential

Experience leading, growing, and developing teams (preferably with data relevance) in size of 30 – 150.

Hands-on experience in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills essential

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong business acumen in the energy trading and shipping business

Applied Hands-on knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages essential

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as Azure and AWS

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Foundational Strong data transformation and manipulation skills

BS degree in computer science or related field or equivalent knowledge and experience

Strong hands-on SQL skills

Desired

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus

No prior experience in the energy industry required

