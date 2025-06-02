Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Does the person manage a team? Yes, this person will lead a cross-functional squad of product and software engineering team members

You will work with

At bp, you will work with a team dedicated to delivering the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers globally through innovative business models and service platforms. You will collaborate with colleagues who serve millions of customers at over 20,000 fuel sites and convenience stores worldwide, as well as a rapidly growing network of electric vehicle charging points.

You will work in the Technology team, which partners with a set of regional convenience retail businesses across from all over the world to support and develop a compelling portfolio of technology products, platforms & services. Together, you will differentiate customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value.

Let me tell you about the role

As Principal Delivery Manager – Marketing, you will be accountable for highly skilled cross-functional teams that are running and developing a technology portfolio of digital products, platforms and services that are designed to improve customer experience across bp.

You will run the technology teams responsible for delivering a global suite of consumer marketing technology solutions, both to improve the consumer experience and deliver capabilities required to underpin mature marketing strategies. You will partner with the Global Marketing function to help them achieve the goal of improving footfall and spend of mobility & convenience goods by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies.

Your teams in Technology will be responsible for:

Improving Digital CX: Running & enhancing B2C digital channels, including bp's mobile app, BPme, and any technology capabilities that underpin global loyalty programs and marketing initiatives - web platforms, loyalty systems, marketing technology. API Development: APIs that provide data and capabilities within marketing & loyalty platforms to both digital channels and in support of executing marketing initiatives. Customer Insights & Execution: a suite of marketing tools for consumer segmentation, campaign management, and execution, ensuring effective B2C marketing strategies. Framework and Platform Development: common frameworks and platforms (Digital Channels, Martech, Loyalty Platform) to facilitate new features and enhance consumer engagement across various regions.

What you will deliver

Technology & Program Delivery: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Data-driven decision-making: Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users.

Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Significant experience working across complex, globally dispersed businesses.

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Successful large-scale application of Agile, Lean, and project delivery methods.

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands.

Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen.

Commercial minded to maximize value delivered to the business

Appreciation of multi-discipline squads and being able to leverage product, design, project, data, and software and enterprise engineering team members to drive the most optimal outcome for the business

This Delivery Manager operates at a strategic leadership level, managing highly complex, multi-regional products, platforms, and services that impact organizational success. They act as a trusted advisor to executives, aligning delivery initiatives with long-term business objectives and enabling organizational transformation. They lead multiple delivery teams, foster collaboration across departments, and champion a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. They manage large-scale budgets with a focus on value maximization and proactively mitigate risks. They are recognized for their expertise in building strong global partnerships, influencing senior stakeholders, and driving strategic decisions.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.