About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

We are looking for a skilled and experienced Principal Digital Engineer to play a key role in advancing how we utilize data and technology to support business operations. This position calls for someone who can effectively connect business needs with technical solutions, helping to drive practical digital transformation efforts within the company.

As a leader in product development, design, data engineering, architecture, analysis, and visualization, you will develop and implement data-driven solutions while supporting and mentoring others across the organization. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to improve business processes, optimize data workflows, and deliver reliable, scalable, dynamic solutions that enhance operational efficiency and cost savings.

Key accountabilities

Serve as a bridge between business, development, and technology teams, working as part of a cross-disciplinary group that includes project managers, analysts, architects, and business partners while leveraging deep business intelligence and analytical expertise.

Apply deep commercial insight to inform strategic planning and decision-making across multiple business entities.

Effectively work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements, and value cases.

Create and articulate materials to communicate delivery plan, value delivered and cost.

Review and ensure the use case, value case, acceptance criteria, the definition of done, and KPIs are clearly captured, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Understand agile and dev/sec/ops ways of working across teams.

Apply existing and develop new data strategies across multiple business entities by translating companywide strategies to business areas.

Partner with Engineering, IO, PMO, and business stakeholders to define and develop data infrastructure and products.

Work with business partners to implement data strategy and coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Interact with data teams on data models and data pipelines to ensure sufficient data is provided for appropriate analysis and reporting and communicate issues on data quality and process improvement.

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and identify opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining broad statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities, and business acumen.

Set the long-term technical goal and strategy for delivering on requirements of high impact, scale, reliability, performance, and development velocity.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data management across business areas and look for automation opportunities.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around data sources and data products.

Deep understanding of all data domains in your business entity/enabler area.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute data analysis.

Identify, clean, and prepare data sources for analysis, while defining and maintaining key metrics. Build and manage dashboards to track performance, providing clear insights that support decision-making and continuous improvement.

If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Provide leading insight into industry and technology trends and best practices to shape Archaea’s data agenda and platform to create a culture of excellence.

Adhere to and advocate for best practices in data management, analytics, and development, while actively contributing to improving processes, quality, and developer velocity. Promote continuous improvement to ensure efficient and high-quality outcomes.

Drive standards for engineering excellence that lead to impact, scale, and customer satisfaction.

Successfully translate and present analytical outcomes and insights to peers, senior management, and executive leadership, crafting relevant narratives that enable decision-making.

Effectively Identify and communicate information with various audiences, including leaders, project managers, developers, analysts, and business personnel, ensuring alignment and understanding across all levels.

Understand relevant external markets and trends and customer needs and behaviors.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent, fostering a culture of continuous development and growth. Provide guidance and support to help others advance their knowledge and skills, ensuring the team's long-term success.

Foster positive engagement and drive an inclusive work environment by promoting collaboration across teams and stakeholders. Ensure high-quality interactions that build trust and enhance teamwork across multiple functions.

Other assignments as assigned.

Essential education

Bachelor's degree in a scientific, quantitative, or business field. Or significant work experience in such areas exhibiting capabilities represented between the essential and desired qualifications.

Essential experience

Hands-on experience (typically 12+ years) in designing, planning, publishing, maintaining and documenting reliable, scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex, global environments.

Hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) carrying out data analysis, data mining, and insight generation in complex, fast-paced environments.

Strong data management, data governance, and process automation knowledge and experience in complex, global environments.

Strong business acumen and expertise in planning and performance management.

Experience driving key product innovations and technical roadmap across stakeholders.

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages.

Applied knowledge of data analytics tools (e.g. business intelligence applications) and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Ability to deliver recommendations and actionable insights to a wide range of stakeholders.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Knowledge of SQL, Python, R, or other languages.

Desirable criteria

MSc in a quantitative field or advanced analytics degree preferred.

Expert knowledge and experience in Domo, Microsoft Power BI, Fabric, Tableau, or other Business Intelligence software.

Expert knowledge and experience in Microsoft Power Platform suite (Power Apps, Power Automate, Virtual Agents, Copilot, etc.).

Customer-facing product experience, knowledge of human-centric design, and UI/UX principles are a plus.

Applied knowledge as part of a team (if not leading) of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages is a plus.

Strong SQL and scripting in R or Python is a plus.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Knowledge of experimental design and analysis is a plus.

Experience leading, growing, and developing data engineering people/teams.

Awareness and interest in utilizing, introducing, and maintaining AI concepts, tools, and agents is a plus.

No prior experience in the energy industry is required.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $61,000-$87,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

401K Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



