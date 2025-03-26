Job summary

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Principal Facility Engineer will be responsible for owning the outcome of complete engineering packages necessary to construct and operate Renewable Natural gas (RNG) facilities. This will require heavy coordination between internal Archaea Modular Design (AMD) engineering teams and Balance of Plant (BOP) engineering to deliver best-in-class packages to Archaea’s construction and operations teams. The Principal Facility Engineer will primarily oversee 3rd party engineering firms and be the key conduit to Archaea’s in-house design engineers and construction teams.

Key accountabilities

RNG Plant Execution Engineering

Own the outcome of successful project specific Process Hazard Analysis (PHA’s) utilizing HAZOP methodology. This includes owning the implementation of any PHA recommendations.

Commissioning support through Pre-Startup Safety Review and as-built package turnover

Collaborate with Design/Process, Project Management & Construction Teams to meet project specifications and deadlines.

Reviewing and approving major engineering submittals from the contractors (ex: Plot Plans, P&IDs, Area Classification Drawings, One-Lines etc).

Maintains knowledge of the ASME, AGA, and AISC, OSHA & ASTM

In depth knowledge of Process Piping Design, Materials, Fabrication and Specifications leading to construction documents.

Works closely with all engineering disciplines as well as operations staff to fully understand each process and provide design input regarding process improvement, reliability, and safety.

Approach designs with safety and long-term serviceability as top priorities.

Technically competent; understand selected equipment sizing and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability.

Travel to sites to ensure construction adherence to engineering drawings, to walk down P&IDs, and verify design intent is met.

Construction support – Ability to help answer Requests for Information (RFIs) and to support timely construction of RNG facilities.

Essential education

Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering or equivalent in related field.

Essential experience

7-10 years related experience in the midstream natural gas processing/treating space

The following specific technical experience is desirable: Gas processing/treating, Gas compression equipment, Flare and thermal oxidizers

Knowledge and understanding of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), Screw compressors, Reciprocating compressors, crankcase ventilation system, compressors/blowers, Expansion joints & HVAC systems

Knowledge and understanding of Fluid flow principles, Thermal Systems, Mechanical design & Structural analysis

Understanding of ASME, AISC, OSHA, AGA & ASTM standards

Excellent written and oral communication skills'• Acute attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to plan and organize projects

Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Must pass background check and drug test.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $110,600-$158,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



