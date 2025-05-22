Process Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Serve as the primary technical point of contact for troubleshooting process-related issues during steady-state, startup, shutdown, and upset conditions.

Collaborate with operations, maintenance, and reliability to quickly diagnose abnormal events and implement safe, effective solutions.

Conduct technical evaluations for recurring issues (e.g., fouling, high DP, off-spec product, equipment inefficiencies).

Perform detailed engineering calculations to support decision-making in troubleshooting, such as heat and mass balance checks, hydraulic evaluations and line sizing, equipment performance rating, relief valve sizing and verification, pump/compressor performance assessments, etc.

Validate process changes through simulation (e.g., HYSYS), and provide documented engineering justifications.

Monitor and analyse LNG plant performance metrics; identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency, capacity, and reliability.

Support system surveillance (e.g., CO2 slip monitoring, MR/PR system balancing, water and steam balance, production loss).

Participate in hazard reviews (HAZOP, LOPA), risk assessments, and Management of Change (MoC) evaluations.

Support the process safety barrier healthiness review according to bowtie diagram and ensure the barriers are appropriately designed, operated, and maintained.

Support alarm management rationalization to ensure clarity and operational effectiveness.

Provide process engineering input for plant modifications, debottlenecking projects, and equipment replacements.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date process documentation such as PFDs, P&IDs, LOLC Register.

Support incident investigations, performance reviews, and technical reporting to stakeholders.

Mentor and coach national process engineers, fostering technical growth and problem-solving skills.

Contribute to internal knowledge sharing, including training sessions and best practice documentation.

CANDIDATES REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCES :

Minimum bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Minimum 10+ years of experience in process engineering oil & gas industry (oil & gas company, engineering consultant, or EPC company). Experience with remote site LNG operations is strongly preferred.

Strong understanding of LNG onshore processing with knowledge on offshore facilities and LNG export systems.

Experience with LNG plant startup (project and operations phase), commissioning, or major turnaround activities is an advantage.

Proficient in simulation tools (e.g., Aspen HYSYS) and experienced in engineering calculations aligned with international standards.

Familiar with PI ProcessBook/PI Vision, Palantir, and process data analysis tools.

Knowledge of risk management process, Locked Open and Locked Closed Valve (LOLC) management.

Experience in barrier healthiness management with knowledge on bowtie diagram is an advantage.

Having Indonesian nationality and willing to travel to our site in Teluk Bintuni - Papua.

Skills:

