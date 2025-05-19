Process Engineer - (Refinery) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

The Process Engineer is accountable for assuring unit performance and availability from cycle to cycle. They do this by acting as the primary interface with Operations to support routine, day-to-day asset operations activities such as troubleshooting, providing technical input for operating procedures, and supporting basic process control issues. Process Engineers regularly monitor the units for mass balance closure, catalyst performance, yields, and operation within chemical and physical integrity limits. They deliver operational technical support for process improvements, turnaround activities, performance tests, technical knowledge management, and troubleshooting exercises.

This, this role may include working shift/evening/weekend schedules on occasion.

Additionally, the Process Engineer will have a key role in various special assignments such as project commissioning, complex unit modeling, and catalyst selection.

What you will deliver

Process Safety Management:

Participate by providing technical input to process related MOC (Management of Change) reviews

Provide updates for heat and material balances for unit HAZOP (Hazard and Operability) revalidations

Technical representation in unit HAZOP revalidation and IPL (Independent Protection Layer) meetings

Support incident investigation activities and action item closure

Technical support for alarm rationalization

Proactively identify process and personal safety risks on site and share learnings

Review P&ID changes for completeness and accuracy

Unit Operations Support:

Assist Operations in troubleshooting process deviations. When trade-offs are identified the Process Engineer works with the Optimization Engineer to achieve the best economic operating compromise.

Work with Operations to establish and maintain operating procedures for the safe startup, shutdown and routine operation of the unit.

Issue guidance and support Operations to commercially optimize units within safe operating limits

Develop and oversee test runs

Support environmentally compliant operation and work to achieve goal of no damage to the environment

Work with Operations and Reliability Engineers to achieve mechanical availability goals

Support unit project commissioning and project design basis acceptance activities

Solicit assistance of Senior Engineer or Process Safety Engineer on behalf of Operations or him/herself

Unit and System Monitoring:

Maintain comprehensive unit health monitoring and ensure the quality and completeness of process data including regular mass balances.

Provide robust technical recommendations regarding equipment unit constraints and catalyst life cycle management via long term unit health and catalyst performance monitoring tools

Proactively identify availability concerns and work solutions to help achieve availability targets

Support GRIP (Global Reliability Improvement Program) activities as appropriate; including support for unit vulnerability studies, production scorecard updates, and other elements

Monitor energy use and support the energy efficiency improvements plan (with Energy Engineer) for the unit

Review unit health on a regular basis with BP Solutions and applicable 3rd parties such as catalyst and chemical vendors.

Unit and System Optimization:

Provide input to optimization engineers for commercial planning tools and identify opportunities to remove constraints

Implement and optimize refinery volume plan to unit constraints by translating campaign plan drives into actionable operating targets and goals for the operations team

Identify and support opportunities to grow commercial capability

Turnaround Support:

Generate the process scope for turnaround along with appropriate justification based on unit performance

Participate in catalyst selection and, as necessary, equipment selection for process related items

Grow Capability:

Deliver personal capability – accountable for growing professionally, mentoring those less experienced, and exploring opportunities that establish the basis for long term career planning

Deliver technical learning – accountable for ensuring technical knowledge is captured, maintained, easily retrievable, and shared appropriately in unit technical manuals

Network with site manufacturing technical representatives, commercial, projects organizations, technology networks, and other BP sites sharing and bringing applied information on short-term tactical and strategic initiatives, programs, and projects

Onboarding new engineers of varying skill levels, including unit training for qualifications

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Chemical engineering or related degree/discipline

Must have certifications:

NA

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+years

Total years of experience:

10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

A minimum of 8 years of refining experience in technical, engineering, operations, maintenance

Direct experience with desktop computer applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience in direct process engineering support for a process unit

Working knowledge of unit operations

Knowledge of safety systems (SIS-Safety Instrumented Systems, PSV-Process Safety Valves, etc.)

Experience building and maintaining process models and writing code for health monitoring applications

Working knowledge of process equipment

Strong desire to develop capabilities working with process engineering tools and process modeling software (Hysys, Petro-sim, etc.)

Hydraulic modelling tools (Fathom or equivalent)

Heat exchanger modelling (HTRI or equivalent)

Shift support

2pm-11pm IST

% travel requirements

Preferred to have a valid US visa

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



