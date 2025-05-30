Process Safety Engineer (Fire Protection Specialist) – TSI

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

The role acts as the Fire Protection Specialist supporting the delivery of fire protection excellence.

What you will deliver

Perform and/or review fire water hydraulic calculations for active fire protection systems.

Review, specify, and/or design fire protection systems (active fire protection systems, passive fire protection systems, fire & gas detection systems, etc.).

Apply engineering standards and practices for fire protection systems (bp guidance and industry standards).

Participate in risk assessments and hazard identifications studies.

Participate in FHA (fire hazard analysis), FETHM (fire, explosion, and toxic hazard management), HAZID studies and reviews.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or other fire related work expeirence.

Must have certifications: NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent.

Proven pertinent expeirence in fire protection.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry.

Total years of experience:

8-15 years.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Demonstrate engineering experience in fire protection with a focus on oil and gas industry.

Proficiency in fire protection system design software and modeling tools.

Demonstrate knowledge and experience in designing or reviewing designs for active fire protection systems, fire and gas detection, and passive fire protection.

Proficiency in relevant codes and standards, including NFPA, I-Codes published by ICC, ANSI, EU regulations, API standards, and EN and EI (Energy Institute) guidelines.

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for fire protection.

Ability to collaborate and foster strong working relationships with operational teams and multidiscplinary teams.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Demonstrate analytical skills for risk assessment and hazard identification.

Experience in identifying and implementing local regulations pertaining to fire protection systems and design.

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery.

Passion for Excellence in Project Delivery and Continuous Improvement.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimal direction.

Fluent in written and oral English.

You will work with

Operations and Projects personnel.

Regional teams.

% Travel requirements

0-10%

Shift timings – 2PM IST to 4 PM IST.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

