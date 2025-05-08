Process Safety Engineer (Refinery) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

The bp Whiting Process Safety Team is hiring for an experienced process engineer who has significant experience in process and process safety engineering in pressure relief systems including pressure relief device sizing and disposal systems. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing specialist pressure relief engineering expertise and assurance to the site Relief Valve Technical Authority, projects and operations, to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.

What you will deliver

Support technical inquiries by participating in reviews, technical analysis, troubleshooting, and acceptance/approval of pressure relief calculation files

Provide technical recommendation of site pressure relief device sizing and disposal system calculations

Risk assess gaps in relief protection and disposal systems and work with site to rigorously address identified issues

Provide management of change (MOC) support for pressure relief changes as requested by the site

Provide Process Hazard Assessment (PHA) recommendation support for pressure relief assessment as requested by the site Technical Authority

Troubleshoot pressure relief valve (PRV) and flare disposal system operational issues as requested.

Participate in investigations, root cause identification, and drives continued learning as requested.

Support of site technical documentation related to pressure relief valves and flare disposal systems (PRS calculation files, device spec sheets, unit summaries, disposal system or revalidation studies)

Interface regularly with operations, maintenance and other site SME’s and specialists

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s of Science in Engineering, Chemical Engineering preferred

Must have certifications:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8+ years with focus in relief and disposal process engineering skills.

Total years of experience:

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong process and process safety experience working in the oil and gas industry. Minimum experience required is 8+ years with focus in relief and disposal process engineering skills .

Demonstrated leadership and communication skills with consistent achievement of results over a wide range of situations across organizational boundaries

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Ability to be flexible and capable of building collaborative relationships with teams across different regions across bp

Strong communication skills that uphold bp’s core values with safety as top priority in difficult situations

Desire to function as a technical specialist of a team

Ability to efficiently manage and prioritise backlog of tasks across different systems

Shift support

2pm-11pm IST

% travel requirements

upto 10% travel

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

