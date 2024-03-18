Process Safety Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
What you will deliver
Provides Process Safety expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine Process Safety engineering calculations and analyses (Comment: Relevant teams include Projects & Mods, IM, Maintenance, Programme Execution, Base Management).
Provides Process Safety expertise to MoCs and to brownfield projects and modifications (Comment: Relevant support activities include regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability).
Provides Process Safety expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes (Comment: Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans).
Ensures that appropriate process safety-related assessments are carried out (Comment: For Control of Work Risk Assessments to ensure that risks associated with safety system bypasses/ defeats, defective Safety Critical Equipment (SCE), overdue SCE inspections are appropriately assessed and managed consistent with the design intent and that appropriate interim measures are in place).
Provides Process Safety expertise to Operations, including monitoring design and operating envelope excursions, ensuring that P&PS engineering documentation is up to date.
Supports the regional Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) and Major Accident Risk (MAR) revalidation (Comment: Seeks support from central bpSolutions as required).
Provides Process Safety expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is process or process safety related.
Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons.
What you will need to be successful
Must have education requirements:
Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent experience
Must have certifications:
Preferred education/certifications
Chartered Engineer
Professional Engineer
Minimum years of relevant experience:
8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry with 3 or more years in Production
Total years of experience:
8-12 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)
Extensive technical understanding of process engineering, understanding of process modelling tools, good understanding of risk management including the use of risk barrier diagrams processes in the oil and gas industry.
Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering.
Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Safety Engineering
Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills
Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community
Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery
A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management.
Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally!
Passion for Excellence in Project Delivery and Continuous Improvement
Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered
Be self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.
Shift : Working hours (1400-2300 IST) to support Business Partners
Travel requirements : Up to 10%
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.