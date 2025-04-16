Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Procurement Coordinator - Data Analytics is to be the main central analysis and management information / reporting point, for the Global Lubricants Procurement team, handling MI spanning $7-$8Bn spend. The role will be leading contract compliance and coverage tracking, Management Information reports and procurement analytics for the entire Lubes procurement team, to enable the team to demonstrate compliance to control standards (e.g. BPPA) across Group, Segment and SPU.



To develop and provide centralised MI reportage for the function through interrogation of the relevant BP reporting tools, and data mining activities. (Control Tower, Salesforce, SAP, Ariba Contract Repository).

Turn data into MI - ensure data reporting hierarchy is maintained and create appropriate spend data reportage / data mine transactional data - perform either directly or via other parties e.g. Corporate Market Intelligence Team or Operational team.

Support large scale business led data management programs in a timely and efficient manner.

Support Procurement Operations & Compliance team analytics, including E-sourcing, P2P and Risk & Compliance, where required.

Provide Contract Compliance Business Objects Management Information (MI) reports from the BP global Oyster supplier spend and contracts systems for all Lubricants sourcing teams.

Continually improve spend data, by cleansing, re-mapping, and applying new rules in the system where required. Carry out spend data analysis (data requests, mining transactional data).

Provide data analysis and performance reporting services for the Lubricants Procurement team across all strategic pillars.

Support the Procurement PLT and broader Team on any ad hoc data related matters / analytics requirements.

Undertake delegated procurement support activities in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.

Engage and support other users within Procurement, ensuring effective project resource management, tracking, and reporting.

Operate at all times in a manner that maintains client satisfaction with the function.

Build a strong network with other analysts, both in procurement and the wider business, to ensure alignment, timely MI and drive towards consistent processes and reporting.

Bachelor's Degree qualified or equivalent (finance, supply chain, engineering or similar).

Significant experience of complex data manipulation and report-writing, coupled with proven experience of developing suites of reports and metrics from complex data sets.

Well versed in Microsoft office applications.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



