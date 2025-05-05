Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Procurement team and advance your career as a Procurement Excellence & Experience Senior Manager.

This role sits in the FBT Procurement Leadership team and will inspire and lead teams across the globe to deliver subject matter expertise across assigned categories and Source to Contract (“S2C”) process area, supporting the global ERP and One Procurement (1p) programme, deliver procurement data analytics & insights as well as self-generated projects with focus to standardize, simplify and automate procurement categories and S2C activities and associated end to end process.

The excellence & experience team are expected to drive:

Category effectiveness of FBT-managed categories.

Operational effectiveness of global S2C activities and associated end to end procurement process.

Operational excellence through data-led performance management framework in agreed forums, identify root cause/problems and drive actions for improvement.

Manage the service delivery and performance management of strategic suppliers under global My Trip programme, My Events programme and Workforce on Demand Programme.

Strategically design myProcurement support model to handle global user and supplier query management and escalation point for complex issue resolution.

Connectivity and integration of transformation and operational initiatives for standardized end to end process in collaboration with relevant parties e.g. Global Process Owners, Template Owners, Product Owners and I&E.

S2C excellence in Quantum (global ERP transformation) and DOS (procurement transformation).

Communication through periodic change and communication channels for S2C community.



Key Accountabilities:

Subject matter experts assigned to global 1P and ERP transformation initiatives.

Product ownership of global S2C transformational system/tools and drive the deployment and adoption of the system/tools.

Project management of self-generated projects or improvement initiatives.

Drive standardization, simplification and automation to improve controls and efficiency.

Innovation and tactical continuous improvements in agile manner.

Adopt CI methodologies to perform root cause analysis and drive process improvements with cross-functional teams (e.g. Global Process Owner, Template Owner, I&E).

Participation/support in procurement forums with the stakeholders.

Periodic communication to S2C community to drive awareness, changes and connection among teams.

Deliver seamless user and supplier experience in procurement query management.

Deliver data-led mindset and conversation with enhanced procurement data analytics & insights.

Operations Delivery

End-to-end accountability for the S2C Excellence & Experience delivery globally.

Establish the vision of S2C Excellence & Experience and build the roadmap towards achieving the vision with appropriate priorities and goals.

Drive performance against key management metrics and goals supporting an operational excellence focused organisation.

Accountability to deliver in alignment with given resources and budget.

Build multi-disciplinary networks to sustain the improvement initiatives.

Develop innovative ideas and applying them to solutions of strategic business importance including development of solutions to complex operational problems, which impact an operational area. Initiate and drive the identification of process improvement opportunities, and work with the relevant teams to agree on the opportunity and implementation timeline. Drive take work out to balance in operation demands.

Drive compliance to process standards and control framework with awareness and knowledge management initiatives.

Manage and initiate the excellence changes associated with transition decisions.

Provide enhanced data analytics and insights to global procurement organisations to support category and procurement Source to Pay excellence.

Conduct User Experience Survey to find opportunities for improvement.

Service Delivery

Initiate and drive the standardization and transformation of the Excellence & Experience as part of the overall FBT procurement S2C ambition to standardise processes and deliver a unified procurement service offering to the business.

Overall service level management for the Procurement Excellence scope delivered globally.

Ensure smooth and timely delivery of day-to-day operations for all services performed globally

Establish and maintain key stakeholder relationships (internal and external) in order to proactively manage organisation performance and resolve raised and systemic issues.

Proactively shapes business expectations to drive standard methodology process.

Tailors operational strategy by linking services to the most important priorities of each decision maker

Act as the point of escalation for business and internal issues (of a system, process, control or behaviour nature) related to the Procurement Excellence globally.

Ensure consistency of service irrespective of delivery model through liaison with the relevant teams.

Provide regular performance updates to executives, along with recommendations for management action, if appropriate.

Supplier performance management to ensure smooth operation under the global My Trip Programme, My Events Programme and Workforce on Demand Programme.

People Management

Lead distributed team size of about 100 consists of 2 SLLs, managers, SMEs and operational specialists across multiple locations.

Actively represent senior leadership in people agenda e.g. sponsor or panel committee in global learning & development initiatives.

Lead and coach a growing team of procurement professionals, managers and SMEs globally with complex process management and business interactions.

Create a working environment which encourages high performance and continuous improvement approach with digital skills.

Provide visible leadership to drive capability development and to instil a culture of service delivery excellence in S2C.

Participate actively in FBT talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and relevant career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Establish and maintain regular S2C communication via the most effective channels, target setting and performance feedback to create a motivating environment and maximise the contributions of all.

Representing procurement on the local and global forums ensuring adequate updating and supporting of line managers on people matters in collaboration with P&C.

Facilitate development by demonstrating environmental supports and removing development barriers; advocating for individual to higher levels of management to create development opportunities; providing guidance and positive models; seeking suggestions for improving performance; collaboratively creating development plans that include activities targeted to specific goals.

HSSE

Align with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager.

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives.

Develop appropriate strategies to prevent or alter conditions that create stress and to sustain physical and mental health.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

Minimum 20 years of working experience.

Significant (15 years) leadership experience across process improvements, operations and systems.

Past validated experience in senior leadership including function head.

People leadership skills in leading large teams globally.

Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators.

Solid understanding of S2P process, tools and systems associated with data analysis.

Ability to communicate with senior leaders and varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to FBT.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Strong influencing skills and the ability to motivate across geographies, and lead and inspire diverse teams.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, Project and PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to learn from internal & external standard processes.

Ability to drive innovation and think out-of-the-box.

Desirable Criteria:

Member of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (MCIPS) or equivalent

Training and certification in continuous improvement or project management

Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



