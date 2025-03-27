Procurement Global Packaging Database & Quality Manager

Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Create & deliver the strategy around the Lubricants packaging systems, primarily Fusion Packs & Labels (FP&L). Define the ways of working globally and manage and improve this global repository which holds packaging specifications, technical drawings, qualified supplier information, approved raw materials, label images and generates individual packaging component codes. This role also has responsibility for creating and maintaining the packaging Bill of Materials (BoM) for all SAP plants in conjunction with the Streamline process. Through monitoring & KPIs ensuring quality remains a focus for all packaging suppliers throughout the life of the contract

Lead the compliance activity in Lubricants packaging, ensuring that the correct materials are used globally and are approved against robust specifications and test protocols.

Movement of the global Fusion Packs and Labels System (FP&L), coordinated with IT&S and the streamline team

Create, manage & amend strategic linkages to other business systems (INC Streamline & SAP)

Lead and manage the development of the processes around the system to ensure the integrity of processes around our packaging data / information

Lead the process around the management of the specification system life cycle (system status = Draft, Active, Due for Cancelation and Obsolete)

Ensure specification details for all packaging components captured accurately (Technical Data Sheets, Technical Drawings, Performance Data, and any other information available from Suppliers).

Develop the processes around specification /supplier association and relationship life cycle

Work with suppliers to allow them to use / populate the system in line with our requirements using the External Access Portal

Third Party Manufacturing External Portal trial to be initiated & rollout protocols completed.

Support the deployment of the SAP programme by ensuring the alignment of the FP&L system with the processes / data flow being developed as part of or SAP implementation programmes.

Coordinate the ongoing system management around Bills of Materials and develop / manage processes and each location to ensure that these are approved by the appropriate personnel

Lead the on-going development of the FP&L system to adapt master records within FP&L to enable effective capture of label images for GHS compliance

Develop and lead an FP&L geographic expansion strategy

Create and deliver a Fusion Packs and labels training program / relevant documentation globally

Provide Packaging System “Helpdesk” support

Work with the plants & the GSC quality team to ensure a robust quality incident capture framework is set up & maintained for all plants.

Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience

Experience of working on complex cross-functional projects

A full understanding of packaging components (manufacturing processes, performance, regulations, etc.)

A working understanding of packaging specifications, drawings & artwork documentation

Understanding of quality assurance and manufacturing processes

Experience working with information technology & systems (knowledge and experience of Fusion Packs & Labels (FP&L) and Streamline is an advantage)

Strong analytical and computer skills (Excel, PowerPoint etc.)

Ability to work well with competing priorities

Ability to manage complex tasks and distil complex information into communicable actionable plans, whilst maintaining precision and focus on detail

Good networking skills

The ability to form working relationships with people at all levels and from a variety of backgrounds



