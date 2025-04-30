Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Procurement Hub Manager – Europe & META

The Procurement HUB Manager - Europe & META will be accountable for the leadership of the country procurement team, leading all aspects of procurement strategy and activity and working closely with business collaborators as the key point of contact for procurement. This role reports into the Castrol CPO and is part of the Procurement Global leadership team.

The job holder will coordinate the delivery of delegated category sourcing and supplier post award management, and regional market intelligence; as well as the provision of procurement data, knowledge management and systems/process transformation activities in the region.

In this role You will:

Manage relationships with the regional business partners and suppliers.

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to regional customers, relaying impact of current and future events and their potential consequences.

Represent procurement at all required leadership meetings, to ensure shortage/lengthening of supply markets and effects on available feedstock is understood and managed in production planning.

Establish effective procurement governance and clearly accountable decision making.

Be working with business partners to identify potential opportunities to deliver cost and other benefits.

Work with supply chain colleagues to understand raw material requirements and constraints.

Act as Single Point of Accountability for procurement of 3P toll manufacture capacity and Purchased Finished Goods for the country (circa $100m). This involves supplier performance management, contract review and negotiating terms and conditions, ensuring that all internal customers are aligned with the sourcing strategies, developing a longer-term strategy for the categories and country team in partnership with GSC, category managers, GLT and marketing/sales.

Develop a high-level understanding of key commodity/currency markets and how they affect raw material sectors and markets.

Lead the regional procurement team, establishing and communicating the vision and strategic direction, providing business context, mentoring and direction to enable team members to meet their performance targets.

Set regional procurement team goals and objectives, define critical metrics and manage and develop the team to high performance.

A key member of the regional GSC leadership team and act as first point for the collaborators, resolving issues appropriately.

Be responsible for the development, performance management and career mentorship of all direct reports and lead all aspects of talent management across the regional procurement team

What You will need to be successful:

University degree and minimum 15 years of equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial subject area with Lubricants and/or FMCG background.

of equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial subject area with Lubricants and/or FMCG background. Direct procurement experience in global business.

Proficient in written and spoken English.

Knowledge of advanced sourcing methodologies and tools.

Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional suppliers, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies.

Contracting capability and negotiation skills.

Experience of working within a global matrix organisation desirable.

