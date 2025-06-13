Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Procurement MI and Insights Senior Analyst

Procurement MI and Insights Senior Analyst

Procurement MI and Insights Senior Analyst

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096740
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Stakeholder engagement

  • Working with Procurement Performance Intelligence and Global Procurement teams to drive data assurance and respond to data needs

  • Collaborating closely with partners and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages; requiring thorough coordination between team!

Analytics and Insights

  • Production of BI reports/analysis using Power BI (or similar) visualizations

  • Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic management reports that drive continuous improvement in process and efficiency using automation / self-serve dashboards where applicable

  • Develop tracking tools to log errors, request for modifications, reporting schedule and other related activities associated with regularly scheduled reporting

  • Respond to ad-hoc requests for data from business units or leadership

Data management

  • Ensure transparency of data collection and collation processes to demonstrate data integrity

  • Ensure BP policy consistency in operations and raise warning for any key incidents

Qualifications

  • Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any related field

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in analytics field covering data management & partner engagement; with 3 years of analytical visualisation skills

  • Must have excel skills including the ability to produce and handle pivot tables, design and manipulate complex graphs, and familiar with data query

  • Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Power BI preferred)

  • Knowledge of Procurement Supply Chain Management (PSCM) concepts.

  • Knowledge of Source to Pay (S2P) processes will be an advantage

  • Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (Ariba, SAP, JDE) will be an advantage

  • Understanding of AGILE methodologies & experience leading squads is an added advantage

  • Technical skills around big data technologies– Example: Azure Synapse Analytics, AWS, Power Platform tools!

Skill Sets​- Technical

  • Data analytics – SQL, Power BI, Excel

  • Procurement / Finance knowledge – S2P process knowledge​

  • Procurement / Finance system – SAP, Ariba, Salesforce​

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

 

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp