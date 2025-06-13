Procurement MI and Insights Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Stakeholder engagement
Working with Procurement Performance Intelligence and Global Procurement teams to drive data assurance and respond to data needs
Collaborating closely with partners and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages; requiring thorough coordination between team!
Analytics and Insights
Production of BI reports/analysis using Power BI (or similar) visualizations
Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic management reports that drive continuous improvement in process and efficiency using automation / self-serve dashboards where applicable
Develop tracking tools to log errors, request for modifications, reporting schedule and other related activities associated with regularly scheduled reporting
Respond to ad-hoc requests for data from business units or leadership
Data management
Ensure transparency of data collection and collation processes to demonstrate data integrity
Ensure BP policy consistency in operations and raise warning for any key incidents
Qualifications
Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any related field
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in analytics field covering data management & partner engagement; with 3 years of analytical visualisation skills
Must have excel skills including the ability to produce and handle pivot tables, design and manipulate complex graphs, and familiar with data query
Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Power BI preferred)
Knowledge of Procurement Supply Chain Management (PSCM) concepts.
Knowledge of Source to Pay (S2P) processes will be an advantage
Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (Ariba, SAP, JDE) will be an advantage
Understanding of AGILE methodologies & experience leading squads is an added advantage
Technical skills around big data technologies– Example: Azure Synapse Analytics, AWS, Power Platform tools!
Skill Sets- Technical
Data analytics – SQL, Power BI, Excel
Procurement / Finance knowledge – S2P process knowledge
Procurement / Finance system – SAP, Ariba, Salesforce
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.