We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Manager - Europe

In this role You will:

Provide a Procurement focal point to all functions for Europe representing all Procurement market sectors

Represent Procurement in the new product implementation process

Lead new supplier onboarding, due diligence process and supplier performance management lead

Work cross functionally to implement raw material change projects delivering savings in Hub area

Support and manage 3rd party operational activities as required, e.g. supplier transitions

Accountable for vendor performance reporting in Hub geographic area

Identify and implement continuous improvement opportunities in vendor performance management processes

Lead or support resolution of supplier operational issues

Act as voice of procurement in Europe Supply Review (ESR), Regional Control Group (RCG) Quality manager’s meetings and other partner meetings

Act as Procurement Lead in Europe OMS activities, including DNV audit of global procurement

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field

Minimum 8 years’ experience in Supply Chain or Business management

Fluency in English, any other language is an advantage

Related technical knowledge pertaining to the sourcing role

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

The ability to review supplier capability audits and present findings

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



