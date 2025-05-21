Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products team.

The Procurement Manager (Industrial, Global Marine & Energy) is accountable for the leadership of the IGME procurement team, overseeing all procurement strategies and activity. On top of that, the role is to oversee the provision of procurement data, knowledge management and systems/process transformation activities in the region.

Key Responsibilities Ensure relationships with the PU collaborators are fostered and the perception of the value of procurement is measured and improved over time. Assess their satisfaction through ‘voice of the customer’ workshops, surveys and other mechanisms and use this to develop improved segment strategies.

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to regional partners, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences.

Represent procurement at all required PU LBM meetings, to ensure shortage/lengthening of supply markets and effects on available feedstock is understood and managed in production planning. Arrange for category teams to attend when required.

Establish effective procurement governance and clearly accountable decision making.

Working with business partners to identify potential opportunities to deliver cost and other benefits.

Develop a high-level understanding of key commodity/currency markets and how they affect raw material sectors and markets.

Lead PU procurement team, establishing and communicating vision and strategic direction, providing business context, coaching and direction to enable the team to meet its performance targets.

Set IGME procurement team goals and objectives, define critical metrics and manage and develop the team to high performance.

A key member of the country GSC leadership team and act as partner concern point for the PULT, resolving issues appropriately.

Be responsible for the development, performance management and career guidance of all direct reports, and oversee talent management across the country procurement team.​ Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline.

Direct category management experience in global businesses. Advanced sourcing methodologies and tools.

Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional supply basis, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies. E-optimisation, AT Kearney Chessboard and experience of working within a global procurement matrix organisation desirable. Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.