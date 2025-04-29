Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Packaging Specialist - Europe

In this role You will:

Develop regional category sourcing strategies and plans aligned to the needs of the business, identifying opportunities to create business value / competitive advantage and mitigate risk in a compliant manner.

Build and maintain good regional market / supplier knowledge.

Support / lead the delivery of the strategic sourcing process to realize defined category management strategies, in collaboration with business partners

Ensure all category sourcing arrangements are fully compliant to all corporate social, environmental, financial, risk, E&C and HSSE policies and standards and that all sourcing is performed in line with defined Delegations of Authority

Develop jointly agreed performance measurement criteria / frameworks with suppliers to continuously monitor and improve supplier performance, ensuring these are embedded with contracts.

Perform / co-ordinate / support supplier performance management activities, including the collation of performance data, support for supplier performance reviews and driving continuous improvements / performance improvements as required with other business partners.

Support strategic supplier relationship management efforts including supply base segmentation, supporting supplier relationship management reviews, and driving supply side innovation as required with other business partners

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to business partners, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences.

Deal with escalated sourcing matters promptly and effectively

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Supply Chain, sales operations

Direct raw material category experience in global businesses. Advanced sourcing methodologies and tools

Fluency in English

Related technical knowledge pertaining to the sourcing role

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.