We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Procurement Specialist Europe
Lead implementation strategic new products
Lead new supplier onboarding, due diligence process and supplier performance management lead
Manage 3rd party operational activities
Support and drive procurement activities to promote supply and specification developments in line with business needs and supplier capabilities
Ensure full compliance with all categories, regulatory and company’s corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSE
Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences
Work collaboratively with the Sales and Operations, marketing for New Product Introduction
Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through overseeing supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and complete supplier meetings
Identify, select, and manage key suppliers
Lead the European Hub Compliance projects
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field
Minimum 5 years’ experience in Supply Chain, sales operations
Fluency in English
Related technical knowledge pertaining to the sourcing role
Strong influencing and negotiation skills
Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis
Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.