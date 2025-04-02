Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Product Costing Analyst

In this role You will:

Set-up of master data for new materials

Costing of new materials

Control the moving average price (MAV) variation

Calculate, validate & populate product costs into SAP

Update the business process regularly (logistics) & (z) condition in SAP

Maintain table MM conditions in SAP

Maintain table for mark-up rate & maintain table for in plant losses rate

Simulation of product costs calculation

Set up & control product costing test (dry run)

Monthly transfer price list preparation, validation and clarification of deviations.

Perform & support all month end activities (e.g. stock valuation, SLOBS, MM condition reversal, process order etc.)

Extract & control SAP report for SCI line

Preparation of slide pack for PCTP meeting

Prepare supply chain template & core financials

Manage over / under recovery

Support inventory stock count (posting of related adjustments)

Support the Minimum Control Expectations (MCE) where applicable to Product Costing activities

Support continuous improvement agenda through active participation in MoC projects relevant to Supply Chain controlling

Maintain a business partner relationship with the Supply Chain whilst maintaining an independent finance view

Actively support automation projects in all Product Costing relevant matters

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Recognized Accounting Qualification / Degree in Economics

Experience of working in a financial role, preferably product costing /supply chain controlling.

Ability to interpret large volumes of data

High analytical skills

Performance Management skills, reporting experience, preferably use of SAP CO & MM module & BW

IT literate

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



