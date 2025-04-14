Product Manager – Innovation (Supply, Trading & Shipping)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Product Manager - Innovation to join our Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This is an opportunity to be at the center of delivering innovation and value.

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within ST&S is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer three questions:

How can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by ST&S?

How can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge today?

What do we need to do/think/behave differently in a rapidly evolving business landscape?

Vista is an agile, impactful, and solution-agnostic team focused on identifying and using innovative technologies, business models, and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

To support the ST&S business, Vista is seeking an experienced and proactive Product Manager to lead digital product delivery in the London Canary Wharf office. We offer a hybrid working environment to enable you to integrate your work and personal life.

Reporting to the Innovation Implementation Lead, you will be empowered to:

Develop an understanding of the ST&S business—its workflows, strategic goals, and how Vista products and prototypes support business goals, constraints, and commercial drivers.

Work collaboratively with Vista Originators, Ecosystem colleagues, and ST&S partners to build strong relationships, uncover innovation opportunities, and drive ideation sessions that identify business problems and creative solutions.

Build a deep understanding of users and their needs, shaping clear and commercially sound business value cases behind opportunity requirements.

Bring design-thinking and technical know-how to define, bring together, and align product requirements (functional and non-functional) with business value.

Create and be responsible for the product roadmap—prioritising features, handling the backlog, and adapting plans quickly in response to shifting needs or insights.

Communicate progress and timelines clearly and frequently to customers, Vista leadership, and collaborators—responding to feedback in a constructive way.

Advocate for Agile methodologies and lead team ceremonies to drive collaborative, iterative delivery.

Collaborate with global colleagues across design, engineering, data science, security, procurement, and legal to deliver innovative products at pace.

Partner with engineering teams to ensure delivery clarity and address blockers in a timely and proactive manner.

Conduct user testing and feedback sessions, assess delivery outcomes, and make evidence-based decisions to enhance, pivot, or retire products.

Continuously seek ways to improve processes and work closely with supporting functions to evolve them in line with Vista’s innovation remit.

Stay informed on industry trends, competitor movements, and emerging technologies—building relationships with internal and external innovation partners to bring new ideas that keep ST&S ahead of the curve.

Skills and Experience

Essential

Minimum 3–5 years of experience as a product manager, ideally in a digital or technology-focused environment.

Ability to shape ambiguous ideas into testable opportunities and guide them through product development to scale.

Comfortable with Agile methodologies, user-centric design, and continuous improvement practices.

Strong commercial awareness with a sharp focus on linking business needs to roadmap priorities and identifying high-impact opportunities.

Proficient in product management tools (e.g., Azure DevOps) and familiar with software development lifecycles.

Skilled in writing clear Epics, Features, User Stories, and UAT criteria, and in preparing concise project updates for varied audiences.

Confident running multiple projects across time zones, with strong organizational and time-management skills.

Excellent communicator and collaborator, able to engage with both technical and non-technical partners in a global team (US, UK, Singapore).

Desirable

Experience as a Product Manager or Business Analyst in a commodity trading or energy business.

Background in delivering AI-enabled products and a good understanding of AI technologies.

Degree in Business, Computer Science, or an equivalent area

Product management certifications are a plus.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Azure Devops, Commodity Trading, Innovation, Innovative Technologies, Product Management, Technology Product Management



