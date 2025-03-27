Production Chemist - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!
The Production Chemist is responsible for technical support and mentorship into decision making to ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable operations with respect to flow assurance, crude dehydration, foam, and emulsion control, produced and injected water, corrosion mitigation, sampling and laboratory analysis, and chemical management. A focus on digital tool support and potentially being the Global Superuser for Production LIMs.
This role supports Production Chemistry across several regions to optimize production and maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations. Working with various subject areas, sub-functions, and contractors, the Production Chemist provides hands on technical support for production-related challenges, implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, and management of the production chemistry threats and barrier health as the need arises. The role will support BP’s Production Management Unit (PMU), in developing digital support tools in the area of Production Chemistry. As part of this role there is a preference that the role includes being the Superuser for BP Production LIMS system.
% travel requirements: Upto 10%
Why join bp
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.