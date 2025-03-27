Production Chemist - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!

Job Summary:

The Production Chemist is responsible for technical support and mentorship into decision making to ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable operations with respect to flow assurance, crude dehydration, foam, and emulsion control, produced and injected water, corrosion mitigation, sampling and laboratory analysis, and chemical management. A focus on digital tool support and potentially being the Global Superuser for Production LIMs.

This role supports Production Chemistry across several regions to optimize production and maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations. Working with various subject areas, sub-functions, and contractors, the Production Chemist provides hands on technical support for production-related challenges, implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, and management of the production chemistry threats and barrier health as the need arises. The role will support BP’s Production Management Unit (PMU), in developing digital support tools in the area of Production Chemistry. As part of this role there is a preference that the role includes being the Superuser for BP Production LIMS system.

What will you deliver:

Core responsibilities:

Provide Production Chemistry technical support for teams and squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, TAR and Subsea) as required to manage threats.

Through PMU support, be part of a team developing and rolling out ‘new’ digital tools to improve chemistry control.

Be the Production LIMS Superuser in support of the Regions.

Support the development of pragmatic solutions to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Supports the team, through displaying the right behaviors and continuous improvement.

Provide capability and support for flow assurance; lead on emulsions, hydrates, waxes, scale and asphaltene related challenges.

Corrosion Prevention and Control: Working with the Integrity Management Team to provide capability and support to manage corrosion program.

Provide support for all production chemistry related trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Ensure processes meet environmental regulations to minimize or eliminate impact on the environment.

Support integration within teams to ensure adequate Production Chemistry support, including Corrosion and Materials, Flow Assurance, Process Engineering and Pipeline Engineering.

Record relevant findings in the shared learning system, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals.

Playing to win with purpose and care, demonstrating the values of who we are.

Experience and job requirements:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years exposure to oil and gas laboratory management

5+ years working in oil and gas production (upstream/downstream)

Total years of experience:

5+ years in the field of Production Chemistry supporting upstream operations.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Operations experience in relevant production chemistry or engineering roles

Technical expertise related to the discipline, including chemical selection, optimization, laboratory management, analytical techniques, threat assessment, corrosion mechanisms, corrosion management, and well treatments.

Experience with a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) ideally Thermo SampleManager

Extensive PowerBi experience

Willingness to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral communication skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

KPI and Performance Management skills

Integrity management in oil and gas projects

Digital tools to enhance Production Chemistry monitoring

% travel requirements: Upto 10%

Education:

Must have education requirements:

Degree in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or relevant science or engineering discipline (Biology, Mechanical Engineering, Corrosion science).

Preferred education/certifications

Working towards professional accreditation (Chartered Chemist, Professional or Chartered Engineer)

A deep understanding of digital tools in the area of Chemistry – Thermo SampleManager LIMS, PowerBi.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.