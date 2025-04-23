Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Production Foreman plays a critical leadership role in bpX Energy’s Eagle Ford operations by overseeing daily field production activities, ensuring the safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible operation of oil and gas wells and facilities. This role serves as the primary liaison between field personnel, engineering, and production operations teams, helping to optimize production, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. The ideal candidate will possess strong technical acumen, demonstrated leadership, and a deep commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Key Accountabilities:



Supervise and support day-to-day field production operations, including oil and gas well performance, artificial lift systems, and surface facility management.

Ensure all activities are conducted safely and in compliance with bpX standards, local/state/federal regulations, and environmental requirements.

Lead a team of Production Technicians (pumpers), contractors, and vendors; provide coaching, performance management, and technical guidance.

Monitor and analyze daily production data to identify performance trends, equipment failures, and optimization opportunities.

Coordinate routine maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair work with field operations and maintenance personnel.

Serve as the first response point for emergency or unplanned events; escalate issues as needed and support incident investigations.

Lead continuous improvement initiatives supporting production improvement and safety standards across bpx employees, contract operators and 3 rd party vendors.

party vendors. Collaborate closely with Production Engineers, Facility Engineers, HSE, and Measurement teams to ensure alignment and support continuous improvement.

Maintain accurate production reports, daily logs, and documentation to support business planning and regulatory filings.

Conduct site visits and field inspections to ensure safe work practices and integrity of well sites and infrastructure.

Promote a strong safety culture by leading safety meetings, job safety analyses (JSAs), and field audits.

Essential Experience & Requirements:

Minimum of 8 years of experience in oil and gas field operations, with at least 3 years in a leadership or supervisory role.

Strong knowledge of production operations in unconventional shale plays; Eagle Ford experience highly preferred.

Proficient understanding of artificial lift systems (especially gas lift, plungers and wellhead compression), production equipment, and surface facility operations.

Demonstrated ability to lead field teams safely and effectively while promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

Familiarity with SCADA, field data capture systems, and production reporting software.

Working knowledge of regulatory requirements in Texas, including RRC and environmental compliance.

Strong communication, organization, and interpersonal skills; capable of working across disciplines and managing multiple priorities.

Self-motivated and adaptable with a hands-on, field-oriented approach to leadership.

Valid driver’s license and ability to travel throughout the Eagle Ford operating area on a regular basis.

Willingness to work call-outs, weekends, or extended hours as needed to support operations.

Critical Role Demands:



Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $114,000 - $135,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

