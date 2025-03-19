Job summary

Production Operations Superintendent – Eagle Ford

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated Production Operations Superintendent with a growth mindset and a passion for safe, efficient, and optimized oil and gas production. This role is responsible for managing daily operations of 450+ wells across the Eagle Ford Basin, Texas, ensuring safe, reliable, and cost-effective production. The Superintendent will lead a team of skilled field professionals and contractors, champion operational excellence, and collaborate with engineering, midstream, and development teams to maximize asset value.

The ideal candidate thrives in a dynamic, hands-on, field-based work environment, leveraging technology, automation, and data-driven decision-making to optimize performance.



Key Responsibilities:

• Oversee daily production operations, artificial lift performance (gas lift, plunger, free flow, rod pumps), and facility uptime to maximize production.

• Identify and execute deferment reduction strategies, using SCADA, real-time analytics, and production operation tools.

• Work closely with Production, and Facilities Engineers to optimize well performance, troubleshoot issues, and drive continuous improvement.

• Interface with Midstream partners to optimize takeaway capacity, coordinate outages, and minimize downtime impact.

• Manage and improve well site automation and remote monitoring tools for increased efficiency.

• Lead, mentor, and develop a team of Production Foremen, Production Technicians and Optimizers, fostering a culture of safety, accountability, and operational excellence.

• Implement competency development and training programs for both employees and contractors.

• Promote cross-functional collaboration with drilling, completions, commissioning and facilities teams to improve asset reliability.

• Ensure full compliance with OSHA, EPA, Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), and company HSE policies.

• Champion Process Safety Management principles, ensuring barrier health assurance and emergency response preparedness.

• Lead incident investigations, root cause analysis, and risk assessments for well site failures.

• Oversee and enforce Control of Work, Management of Change, and Contractor Safety Programs.

• Manage Lease Operating Expenses and production budgets, identifying cost-saving opportunities without compromising safety or production targets.

• Work with supply chain and procurement teams to optimize contractor performance and negotiate service agreements.

• Ensure efficient chemical programs, maintenance schedules, and vendor utilization to maximize asset value.

• Provide operational feedback to completions, commissioning and facility construction teams on well design, artificial lift selection, and flowback optimization.

• Collaborate with commissioning and midstream teams to ensure seamless handover from flowback to production.

• Drive standardization and reliability improvements in new well delivery to enhance long-term performance.

• Develop and maintain emergency response plans for spills, extreme weather events (hurricanes, freezes), and other operational disruptions.

• Engage with regulators, landowners, and community stakeholders to address concerns and maintain good relations.

Qualifications & Skills:

• 10+ years of experience in onshore oil and gas production operations (Eagle Ford or similar unconventional basin preferred).

• Strong understanding of artificial lift systems, flow assurance, and facility operations.

• Proven leadership experience managing field teams and contractors.

• Proficiency in SCADA, real-time data analytics, and automation platforms.

• Experience with Process Safety Management (PSM), MOC, and Control of Work processes.

• Strong financial acumen in LOE tracking, cost management, and budget optimization.

• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to drive operational efficiency in a fast-paced environment.

• Strong communication and collaboration skills across multi-disciplinary teams.



Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

• Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

• Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

• Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

• Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)



Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

• Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

• Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3



Carrying Abilities:

• Carry with 1 hand at self-selected height: 70 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced and with a 60 second rest period between carry tests.



Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

• Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced.

• Ladder Climb Test: Climb up and down 8 rungs, self-paced.



Agilities:

• Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required.

• Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous.

• Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

• Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $170,000-$200,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role.

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation.



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).

If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks



