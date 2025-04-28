This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Project Controls Lead is responsible for leading all project controls activity for the Mobility and Convenience UK construction team, working closely with the construction manager and the project management team.

This is a hybrid role working 3 days per week from our Milton Keynes office and 2 days from home / field.



Key Responsibilities:

Coordinate the development, implementation, and maintenance of project control systems, including cost control, scheduling, and quality management.

Responsible for creating and handling project budgets, implementing processes to track expenditures and ensure financial compliance, working with the capex manager and finance teams.

Develop and maintain programme schedules, monitor progress, and adjust timelines as necessary.

Risk management: Identify, monitor, and mitigate risk factors that could impact programme success.

Prepare and present regular progress reports, safety and financial summaries, and performance metrics to partners.

Maintain and ensure systematic updates to all asset related information, including documentation required for internal and external compliance.

Responsible for input to regular management performance reviews, including overseeing the completion of monthly reporting by the team and providing updates to the leadership team and progress.

Responsible for ensuring that all construction processes are clear, documented and aligned to internal and external regulations and requirements including CDM and OMS. Lead on all internal and external compliance reporting.



Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in construction project management, business or a related field or equivalent experience

Charted project professional e.g. APM preferred, or working towards.

Strong team leader wiht the ability to provide coaching and mentoring, and lead contractors to ensure compliance with project control strategies

Proven experience in a project controls role, or similar

The ability to analyse and interpret project data to identify trends and potential risks ​

Proficiency in project management software

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

